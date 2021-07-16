Bank robbery suspect apprehended near Princeton

Jul. 15—Greenbrier County Emergency Management officials have confirmed media reports that a suspect in Wednesday's armed robbery of the Summit Community Bank in Rupert was apprehended by State Police officers near Princeton on Thursday.

Neither the individual's name nor the exact location of his capture was immediately revealed.

A man who is believed to be the person now in police custody allegedly held up the bank at gunpoint at around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, forcing employees to hand over money from the bank's vault.

In addition to personnel from the Rainelle detachment of the West Virginia State Police, those responding to the scene of the crime included Greenbrier County Sheriff's officers, Rupert Police officers and FBI agents.

Images of the masked suspect that were recorded by bank security cameras were widely circulated on social media following the robbery.

The lead investigators in the case are State Police Sgt. S.A. Murphy and Cpl. J.W. Gilkeson.