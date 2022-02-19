Bank robbery suspect arrested

Feb. 18—PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Police Department has arrested a robbery suspect that robbed a bank in downtown Portsmouth Thursday.

Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced Christopher Taylor Wilson was arrested and charged with Robbery a Felony of the 3rd degree Friday. Wilson is being housed at the Scioto County Jail with a bond set at $75,000.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the US Bank Main Branch (602 Chillicothe St, Portsmouth, OH) was robbed Thursday at approximately 12;50 p.m. by Wilson

Police said Wilson did not brandish a weapon or indicate that he had one but told a teller to give him all the money in her hand. A customer had just made a deposit with the same teller.

The FBI responded to the scene and interviewed several subjects along with officers from the department.

Brewer shared that she would like to thank the Scioto County Prosecutor's office and the Scioto County Sheriff's Department for their assistance in helping identify and apprehend the suspect.

