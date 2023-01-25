Bank robbery suspect arrested at Gainesville motel

Jan. 25—A man has been arrested in the Regions Bank armed robbery Tuesday on Shallowford Road, police said.

David Brian Ross, 36, was arrested at the Motel 6 on 1585 Monroe Dr. in Gainesville overnight, the Gainesville Police Department said on social media.

Ross has been charged with robbery and theft by taking. Police said he entered the bank about 11:15 a.m., pulled a gun and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt, police said.

Based on still images from security camera footage, Ross was not wearing any kind of face covering. He fled in a newer model Ford F-150, police said.

Police said they were able to locate Ross thanks to help from the public.

"We appreciate the help of the public and their willingness to provide us with the much needed information to solve this case," Police Chief Jay Parrish said.