Bank robbery suspect arrested after Lexington police met him coming out of the bank

Lexington police said they deployed a Taser and arrested a man as he came out of a Lexington bank after robbing it Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the Republic Bank on the 600 block of Euclid Avenue about a robbery with the suspect still present at 10:22 a.m.

When they arrived, police said the man came out “holding a metallic object and said he had a gun. Officers determined that the object was not a firearm and an officer deployed their Taser,” police said in a news release.

The man, Stephen Conover, 26, was taken to a hospital for “Taser-related injuries” and then taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

Conover is charged with first-degree robbery.