Bank robbery suspect arrested in late-night police search

MANFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – A bank robbery suspect was taken to jail after a late-night search warrant.

According to a press release from the Mansfield Police Department, the search warrant was served at 2929 Hedges Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. on January 4, 2024.

The search warrant was in reference to a bank robbery that took place earlier that day in Knox County, said officials.

In addition to the arrest, officers seized a vehicle from the driveway and collected evidence from the home.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case. Anyone with information on the bank robbery is asked to call detectives at 740-397-3333

