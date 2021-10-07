Bank robbery suspect captured after three-hour Lexington standoff

After an approximately three-hour standoff Wednesday, Lexington police captured a man accused of robbing a Fifth Third bank, police said.

According to police, a first-degree robbery warrant was issued for Adrun Bennett, 23, after an investigation identified Bennett as the suspect in the Aug. 9 Fifth Third Bank robbery on Walden Drive, near the intersection of Tates Creek and Armstrong Mill roads. During the robbery, Bennett allegedly handed an employee a note threatening he had a gun and demanded money. The employee complied and Bennett fled the scene.

Officers found Bennett inside an apartment on Spangler Drive Wednesday morning, police said. Bennett barricaded himself inside the unit for approximately three hours, but Bennett was ultimately arrested without further incident, police said.

WKYT reported that Bennett fell through an attic while trying to escape. He was subsequently taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Prior to the arrest, a Lexington police helicopter was dispatched to the area as well as police and fire personnel.

Prior to Wednesday’s standoff, officers spotted Bennett in a vehicle on Tuesday but he fled, according to police. The pursuit ended in the area of Wilson Downing and Allante Brooke Court.

Bennett has been charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree fleeing or evading, operating on a suspended or revoked license and improper registration plate, according to jail records.