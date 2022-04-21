Bank robbery suspect could lose supervised release at Friday hearing

Apr. 20—TUPELO — A man accused of robbing a downtown Tupelo bank earlier this month should learn his immediate fate on Friday.

Jasper Michael Wagner, 56, of Tupelo, is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jane Virden to determine if the government will revoke his supervised release.

Wagner was released from a federal prison four months ago after serving most of a nearly 11-year sentence for robbing three banks in three different states in a one-week period in December 2010. As part of the supervised release — commonly called probation — he was told he could not break the law or leave the area for five years.

Prosecutors say Wagner entered the Community Bank branch on West Main Street on April 6 and handed the clerk a note telling her to give him $5,000. He walked out of the bank with around that amount in a bank bag. When he was apprehended in a Leeds, Alabama, hotel room about four hours later, he still had the bank bag and most of the money.

The judge is expected to revoke Wagner's supervised release, which would force him to return to a federal prison to serve the remainder of his probation. Wagner still faces prosecution for the Tupelo robbery.

While the Friday hearing will be held in a federal courtroom in Greenville, Wagner will participate via Zoom from the Lafayette County Detention Center. During a similar virtual hearing on Wednesday morning, Virden appointed a federal public defender for Wagner.

Even though he has been in custody for more than two weeks, Wagner has been traveling a good bit.

When Wagner was captured at the Days Inn on Ashville Road in Leeds, he was booked into the St. Clair County Jail on April 6. He spent the next four days there, but was released at 1:30 p.m. on April 11 into federal custody.

Two hours later, Wagner was booked into the Talladega County Jail with the notation to hold for the U.S. Marshals Service. That jail sits right across the street from Federal Correctional Institution Talladega, a medium security prison facility.

Wagner remained in the Talladega facility for four days before being released April 15 to the custody of U.S. Marshals. Where he went from there is a mystery. The government does not release information on suspects in federal custody.

Wagner reappeared in Mississippi, Tuesday afternoon. He was booked into the Monroe County Jail at 12:57 p.m. on April 19. But his stay in Aberdeen lasted only a few hours. Jail records show he was released later the same evening and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center some 80 miles away at 9 p.m.

Since 2002, Wagner has pleaded guilty in federal court to nine bank robberies in seven states, from New Mexico to the Carolinas, including two in Mississippi. Wagner's life of crime has followed a distinct pattern: He robs several banks, gets caught, serves about 10 years in prison, gets out and starts robbing banks again.

He did that in 2000-2001, repeated it in late 2010 and possibly did it again this year. In a press release following Wagner's arrest, Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin said Wagner is a suspect in other robberies in both Mississippi and Alabama.

The first documented string of Wagner's bank robberies began in late 2000 and included banks in New Mexico, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia and two in South Carolina. He pleaded guilty to robbing seven banks and was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $59,048 in restitution.

Following his release in early 2010, Wagner stole a car in December 2010 and robbed banks in Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. He pleaded guilty to those crimes in a Mississippi courtroom. In June 2013, U.S. District Court Judge Michael Mills sentenced him to 130 months in prison, plus 5 years of supervised release as well as more than $14,000 in restitution.

