Bank robbery suspect killed in confrontation with Fontana police, authorities say

A map of the Inland Empire showing the location of a Bank of America where a robbery suspect was killed in Fontana

A man suspected of robbing a bank in Fontana was killed during a confrontation with police Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Around 1:30 p.m., dispatchers got multiple 911 calls about a man with a gun robbing a Bank of America in the area of Summit and Beech avenues, said Jennie Venzor, a Fontana Police Department spokesperson.

Officers arrived within minutes, and witnesses told them the man had run into a nearby Wendy's restaurant, Venzor said. The officers set up a perimeter.

At some point, the suspect came out of the restaurant and confronted officers, who opened fire, she said. He was declared dead at the scene.

No other people were injured during the incident, Venzor said.

Authorities recovered the man's gun, she said. It wasn't immediately known what prompted officers to shoot.

Venzor did not have information on whether the man shot at officers. His identity was not released Thursday.

Further information about the incident wasn't available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.