Bank robbery suspect nabbed

Jul. 17—PRINCETON — A bank robbery suspect from Greenbrier County was located at a Walmart store in Princeton and then apprehended a short time later, officials said Friday.

Cpl J.W. Gilkeson received a tip Thursday that the male suspect was seen in the Princeton Walmart. With the assistance of the Princeton Detachment of the West Virginia State Police and Walmart loss prevention staff, the individual was identified as Gary Toler, 65 of Oceana, according to a statement released Friday by Captain R.A. Maddy of West Virginia State Police.

Maddy said it was also discovered that Toler was traveling in a maroon in color Pontiac Montana van with a female. A short time later a member of the Princeton Police Department located the van. Both Gary Toler and the female were taken into custody for questioning.

Maddy said Gary Lee Toler has been charged with armed robbery and grand larceny. Toler is awaiting arraignment in Southern Regional Jail. He said the female has not been charged at this time.

Maddy said an active investigation into the armed robbery continues.

The bank robbery occurred in the Rupert area of Greenbrier County shortly after noon on Wednesday, July 14, according to a Facebook posting by the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office.

