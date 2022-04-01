Bank robbery suspect sought in Galt

Apr. 1—GALT — Galt Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a man who attempted to rob a local bank earlier this week.

On March 28 at 12:43 p.m., the unknown man walked into the Farmers & Merchants Bank, at 1200 C St. and demanded money from a teller.

The robber motioned as if he was armed with a gun, but no weapon was observed by the bank employees, police said.

He was unable to obtain any cash from the teller and fled prior to officers' arrival, police said. No bank employees were injured during the incident.

Police have described the robber as an adult male with a light complexion wearing a red and black checkered hat, black face mask, dark jacket, blue pants and possibly black and white shoes.

According to News-Sentinel archives, this is the first bank robbery in Galt since 2011.

In July 26 of that year, a 30-year-old white man in a red and white trucker cap, grey shirt and khaki shorts entered the Raley's at 10430 Twin Cities Road at 6 p.m. and demanded money from a teller.

Bank employees did not see any weapons, and no one was hurt in the incident, according to reports.

The robber, later identified as Andrew John Frazer, was arrested by the Sacramento Police Department two days later after learning he was wanted for two robberies.

Frazer had also robbed the Check-Into-Cash ay 1067 C St. earlier in the month.

An investigation into Monday's robbery is ongoing, and police said no further information would be released at this time.

Anyone who recognizes the robber, or has any information about incident, is asked to call 209-366-7000, and press option 1. You may remain anonymous, police said.