Bank robbery suspect still at large in Salisbury area

Nov. 3—SALISBURY — Police Chief Thomas Fowler described a man who led police on a high-speed chase Monday — before crashing his van and fleeing on foot — as still on the run and "desperate."

"We're still actively following up leads and tips," Fowler said Tuesday, adding that police were not actively searching for 34-year-old Brandon Simmons but were urging him to surrender.

Simmons is wanted in connection with a bank robbery in York, Maine, on Monday morning and police believe he is the man who robbed the Pond Street CVS in Newburyport on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities, including a Massachusetts State Police helicopter unit, searched for Simmons for hours Monday after he reportedly held up Bangor Savings Bank on Route 1 in York shortly before 10:30 a.m.

State police reported Monday night that the suspect claimed to have a bomb during the robbery before he fled the bank. No explosives were shown or recovered.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a white van matching the description of one used in the bank robbery was seen by an officer in Salisbury, local police said in a release.

That officer stopped the van and spoke to the driver, who he identified as Simmons. Simmons then hit the officer in the face and tried to flee, as the officer struggled to keep the vehicle in park.

But Simmons shifted the van into drive and sped off, prompting Salisbury police to pursue the northbound van on North End Boulevard into Seabrook, police said.

Fowler said the officer, who he declined to name, showed "great restraint" after being punched.

"He did a fine job," Fowler said.

Seabrook officers and Massachusetts state troopers picked up the pursuit, which continued back into Salisbury but was soon called off.

Fowler said the decision to end the chase was made after weighing the risk to the public and others against the value of the arrest. He estimated the van reached speeds of 60 to 70 mph while being chased by police.

"We made a determination that it was too dangerous to continue," Fowler said.

The white van continued to Elm Street, where it struck another vehicle at the Gardner Street intersection, police said. Simmons fled the van, disappearing in the surrounding neighborhood.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Salisbury police said.

K-9 units searched the Route 1 and Pleasant Street area for hours while the state police helicopter continued to scour the area from above, unable to track down the man.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio announced shortly before 9 p.m. that the search for Simmons was concluding for the night. He also said the state police bomb squad had searched the van and a motel room but found no explosives.

Police from neighboring communities also participated in the search, including officers from Newburyport, Amesbury and the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Simmons, who was believed to be wearing a gray, black and blue camouflage-style sweatshirt and black pants.

State and Salisbury police said Simmons is also a suspect in a robbery Saturday in Newburyport but did not provide further details.

About 2 p.m. that day, a man — believed to be in his 30s or 40s and also claiming to have a bomb — walked into CVS at 13 1/2 Pond St. and handed the teller a note saying he wanted prescription drugs, according to Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray.

The robber then fled with an undetermined quantity of prescription drugs.

Anyone with information about Simmons is urged to contact Salisbury police at 978-465-3121.

Daily News night editor Doug Ireland contributed to this report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

