Bank robbery suspects lead police on chase, crash on I-90 near Mercer Island

A chase involving bank robbery suspects briefly blocked westbound I-90 between Mercer Island and Bellevue.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, “this was the end of a pursuit.” WSP assisted Snoqualmie police with the chase.

Johnson says they arrested two suspects.

The left lanes were originally blocked after the chase. As of 3:45 p.m., all but one lane had reopened.

#Closure WB 90 west of E. Mercer. This was the end of a pursuit of a bank robbery suspect. This is @SnoqualmieWAPD case and @wastatepatrol assisted. Two in custody. Left lanes will be opening up shortly. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 26, 2024