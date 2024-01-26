Bank robbery suspects lead police on chase, crash on I-90 near Mercer Island
A chase involving bank robbery suspects briefly blocked westbound I-90 between Mercer Island and Bellevue.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, “this was the end of a pursuit.” WSP assisted Snoqualmie police with the chase.
Johnson says they arrested two suspects.
The left lanes were originally blocked after the chase. As of 3:45 p.m., all but one lane had reopened.
#Closure WB 90 west of E. Mercer. This was the end of a pursuit of a bank robbery suspect. This is @SnoqualmieWAPD case and @wastatepatrol assisted. Two in custody. Left lanes will be opening up shortly.
— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 26, 2024