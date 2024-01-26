Bank robbery suspects lead police on chase, crash on I-90 near Mercer Island

KIRO 7 News Staff
A chase involving bank robbery suspects briefly blocked westbound I-90 between Mercer Island and Bellevue.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, “this was the end of a pursuit.” WSP assisted Snoqualmie police with the chase.

Johnson says they arrested two suspects.

The left lanes were originally blocked after the chase. As of 3:45 p.m., all but one lane had reopened.