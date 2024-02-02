Senators are concerned that scammers are taking advantage of Americans' bank accounts. From stealing checks, to scamming people through apps, lawmakers, like Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), want solutions to deal with a rise in scams and bank fraud throughout the country. "The bad guys are going to use every method they can to try and rip people off," Tester said. The most popular way to send money is through online apps and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says scammers take advantage of many Americans through these apps, through unauthorized transactions or fraudulent purchases. "In 2022, one major payment app had more than $100 million in "unauthorized transactions." Another had almost $60 million," Brown said. However, these scams are not a new problem. Check fraud has been an issue in the U.S. for decades and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) says it's only gotten worse. Details: https://ktla.com/news/nationworld/bank-scams-are-on-the-rise-senators-are-searching-for-solutions/

