Bank shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, leaves several dead
A shooter opened fire at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, killing at least five people, including a police officer.
Two police officers among those injured while it is not known whether gunman was shot by police or took his own life
At least five people were killed and several injured, including at least one police officer, in a shooting incident in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday, April 10, authorities said.Footage posted to Instagram shows a police briefing in downtown Louisville on Monday morning.Local media reported the shooter was a past employee of Old National Bank, citing police.This is a developing story. Credit: @y0m4rk via Storyful
Gov. Andy Beshear made a statement to reporters following a shooting at Old National Bank in Louisville, Ky., saying, "This is awful. I have a very close friend that didn't make it today." Police said at least four people have been killed and eight others were injured. The suspected shooter is also dead.
Police: At least 4 killed Louisville shooting
A shooter in downtown Louisville, Ky., killed at least four people and injured eight others in a bank building Monday morning, including friends of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
Police say a gunman is dead after opening fire at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky. At least four people were killed and multiple others wounded. Watch a briefing by local officials and Governor Andy Beshear with the latest on this developing story.
(Reuters) -A man shot dead four people and wounded nine others in an attack on Monday at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, city officials said. The shooter was fatally shot at the scene, the city's police department said, but it was unclear whether from police gunfire or a self-inflicted wound. The shooter was a current or former employee of the bank, Paul Humphrey, a Louisville Metro Police Department deputy chief, told reporters.
At least four people were killed and eight others were wounded, including a police officer, when a shooter opened fire inside a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. The suspected shooter is also dead.
Five people were killed and six others injured on April 10, after a shooter opened fire in downtown Louisville.
Four people were killed and 8 people were injured, including two police officers, during a shooting in downtown Louisville, police said Monday.
Linda Blackford: How many dead bodies ripped apart by bullets are enough? Does this have to go on until every family in America has lost someone to gun violence?
Six additional victims, including a police officer, were transported to the hospital with injuries and the suspect is dead.
