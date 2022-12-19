Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.17

The board of Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ:BKSC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.17 per share on the 31st of January. This makes the dividend yield 4.3%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Bank of South Carolina's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Bank of South Carolina has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Bank of South Carolina's payout ratio of 59% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 3.2% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 61% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Bank of South Carolina Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.364 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.68. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.5% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings have grown at around 3.2% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Growth of 3.2% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

Bank of South Carolina Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Bank of South Carolina that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

