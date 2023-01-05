Bank teller steals more than $28K from 83-year-old woman, police say

A former First Horizon Bank employee is accused of stealing more than $28,000 from an 83-year-old woman, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said that 27-year-old Aaron Chaney, who was working as a bank teller at First Horizon Bank on Austin Peay Highway, was found in possession of an 83-year-old woman’s debit card.

Police said that they contacted that woman who told investigators that she had noticed unauthorized charges to her account and went to the bank to dispute those charges with Chaney.

The woman told police that Chaney issued her a new card but requested that the PIN number to that new card be kept on file, assuring her that the charges would be reversed and the FBI notified.

Investigators said that surveillance video from Bank of America and Walmart locations around Memphis show Chaney using both the woman’s old and new debit cards.

In all, MPD said Chaney took $28,111 from the woman’s account.

Chaney was arrested and charged with identity theft, financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person, theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000 and the fraudulent use/possession of a credit card between $10,000 and $60,000.

