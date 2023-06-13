Bank teller steals thousands from her grandpa by hacking manager’s account, TN cops say

A bank teller was taken into custody after being accused of using her manager’s access to steal money from her grandfather’s account, Tennessee police said.

The woman, 29, works as a bank teller and loan officer at a Memphis-area credit union, according to an arrest affidavit from the city’s police department.

The teller’s grandfather called the bank in February when he didn’t receive any bank statement for November and December, police said.

The bank investigated why the statements weren’t sent and found that the assistant manager’s login had been used to authorize transfers out of the man’s account, according to the affidavit.

Over three months, $17,000 had been transferred from the man’s account and into the account of his granddaughter, an employee of the bank, according to the affidavit. Transfers had been made 12 times over that period, police said.

The bank’s manager called the police and showed the transfer history, according to the affidavit.

In March, the bank manager was given a photo lineup, and she identified the bank teller and granddaughter of the man as the one accused of making the transfers illegally, police said.

The teller was charged with theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000 and was taken into custody in Memphis on June 12.

Police in the affidavit did not disclose what the embezzled money was used for or whether it had been returned to the grandfather.

