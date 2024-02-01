Bank teller stole $10,000 from 83-year-old woman with dementia, Kentucky police say

A bank teller in Kentucky pocketed nearly $10,000 from the account of an 83-year-old woman with dementia, police say.

The 33-year-old teller at Republic Bank in Louisville stole $9,990 from the woman in at least six transactions from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1, according to court documents filed by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Police said the account holder “has a very large balance” in her accounts and the teller would fill out withdrawal and deposit slips for her.

“The defendant is observed on video surveillance placing funds that should have been provided to (the account holder) into her purse,” police said. “The defendant was questioned by Republic staff and provided a false narrative for her actions.”

The investigation also revealed the bank teller met with the 83-year-old woman at her home, but the details of the visits are unclear, police said.

She was charged Jan. 24 with theft by deception and knowingly exploiting an adult, according to the court records. She is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 7.

Republic Bank reimbursed the money back into the woman’s account, police said.