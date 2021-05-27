Bank Watchdogs Resist EU Industry Push to Derail Stricter Rules

Jeannette Neumann and Nicholas Comfort
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Top banking watchdogs are warning European Union lenders to stop resisting new rules or risk weakening the financial system and undermining the bloc’s role defending global accords.

The clash comes as negotiations on stricter global capital rules move into a decisive phase in the EU. Lenders and regulators are jockeying to be heard by officials at the European Commission, who are gearing up to propose how to implement the new standards in the fall ahead of their slated start in 2023.

Banks are particularly worried because the rules, known as Basel III, would hit them harder than their U.S. counterparts. While the American economy and its lenders are starting to recover from the pandemic crisis, European bank executives say they’re grappling with a more sluggish rebound, burdened with negative interest rates, and shouldn’t have to deal with another handicap.

The head of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, though, says the timing of the push back from lenders on the new standards is inappropriate and contradictory.

“What I hear lately from banks is that they want greater global convergence when it comes to things like climate risk,” Pablo Hernandez de Cos said in comments to Bloomberg News. “Banks cannot insist on global convergence in one area, while demanding local accommodations and deviations in another.”

He also said banks’ attempts to delay and even weaken Basel III could undermine the EU’s reputation as a defender of multi-lateral agreements just as the new U.S. administration under Joe Biden has pledged greater global cooperation.

“It would be highly unfortunate and extremely bad timing for Europe to retreat from its commitments to agreed global standards, especially in light of recent renewed engagement by other major jurisdictions,” said Hernandez de Cos, who is also a European Central Bank policy maker and governor of the Bank of Spain.

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau weighed into the debate on Wednesday, echoing Hernandez de Cos and telling French lawmakers that they should ignore banks’ warnings.

The Basel guidelines agreed upon in 2017 represent “the best possible accord for our country and Europe,” Villeroy said. “Questioning that today would be all the more incomprehensible as financial multi-lateralism stood the test of the Trump years and is now reinforced by the Biden administration.”

He also rejected banks’ claims that the standards could hurt lending and suggested the effects won’t be a blow to their shareholders.

“I want to highlight that this increase will not require any capital increase or change in dividend policy for any French bank,” Villeroy said.

Still, the new standards will result in a higher bar for banks. They could drive up capital requirements by 19% and result in a 52.2 billion-euro ($63.9 billion) shortfall, according to a study by the European Banking Authority that used data from the end of 2019.

Banks want to keep that to 10% or less and are demanding to maintain leeway in judging the riskiness of companies that don’t have credit ratings. Regulators may be less inclined to allow such latitude after the recent Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital scandals exposed the limits of several banks’ ability to gauge their own risk.

Banks, having already lobbied aggressively in advance of the 2017 compromise, are also pushing to continue with existing rules and reduce the updated Basel standards to little more than an additional financial disclosure.

“We are committed to implement those reforms in a broadly faithful manner,” Martin Merlin, a senior Commission official for banking, said at a conference this month. “We cannot regulate in a vacuum and we need to take into account the present context, the Covid 19 context.”

For Andrea Enria, the ECB’s top supervisor, the pandemic isn’t a reason to slow the process. He argues that the 2020 recession showed that better-capitalized banks can handle unprecedented economic shocks, and so Europe must push on with the reforms.

“The last lap of this long process is still facing fierce opposition from some in the banking industry,” he said this month. “We do not see any benefits in further delays.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • An Inflation-Proof Options Play That Bets on One Sector

    Analysts are expected to increase future earnings estimates. Companies may face greater hurdles because the Street underestimated the strength of the first phase of the Covid-19 recovery.

  • Late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick's mother urges Congress to approve Capitol riot commission

    The mother of late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after the Capitol riot Jan. 6, urged lawmakers to create a commission.

  • Study seeks origins of ghost nets that haunt Hawaii's shores

    HONOLULU (AP) — “Ghost nets” from unknown origins drift among the Pacific's currents, threatening sea creatures and littering shorelines with the entangled remains of what they kill. Lost or discarded at sea, sometimes decades ago, this fishing gear continues to wreak havoc on marine life and coral reefs in Hawaii. Now, researchers are doing detective work to trace this harmful debris back to fisheries and manufacturers — and that takes extensive, in-depth analysis on tons of ghost nets.

  • US, Chinese trade war envoys talk; no sign of negotiations

    U.S. and Chinese trade envoys talked by phone Thursday for the first time since President Joe Biden took office, but the two sides gave no sign when negotiations on ending their tariff war might restart. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed her “ongoing review” of the trade relationship, her office said in a statement. Biden has yet to say what approach he will take to the conflict launched by former President Donald Trump, who raised tariffs on Chinese imports over complaints about Beijing’s industrial policy and trade surplus.

  • Lenovo's Q4 profit growth of 512% beats estimates

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's Lenovo Group on Thursday posted a better-than-expected rise of 512% in fourth-quarter profit, as more consumers working and studying from home powered demand for the world's biggest maker of personal computers. Lenovo said in a statement its board recommended a final dividend of 24 Hong Kong cents per share for the year ended March 31. According to research firm Gartner, worldwide shipments of personal computers rose nearly a third in the March quarter, following a weak 2020 base, the fastest year-over-year growth since Gartner began tracking the PC market two decades ago.

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • Seth Meyers on Trump’s Evasion of Consequences: ‘He’s Like the David Blaine of Crime’

    NBCSeth Meyers on Wednesday reacted to the recent news that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office has convened a grand jury to consider issuing indictments in the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings.Meyers began by drawing a throughline from this case to all the other figures in Trump’s orbit who ended up in trouble with the law.“It’s just basic logic that if you’re surrounded at all times by that many criminals, there’s a solid chance you’re also a criminal,” Meyers said. He then likened Trump’s situation to that of the frontman of a band denying that he’s actually in a band.Still, Meyers said he wouldn’t be surprised if the ex-president emerges relatively unscathed.“Trump always manages to wriggle out of a jam,” the late-night host said. “He’s like the David Blaine of crime. If he ever goes to trial, he’ll just regurgitate a frog that has ‘Not Guilty’ written on its back. If the feds ever come for him, he’ll hide out in a glass box over the [River] Thames.”But if Trump himself may end up OK, that might not be the case for his family.Meyers said he would “totally believe” it if this investigation caused Trump to throw those close to him under the bus. “You think he named his eldest son after himself for sentimental reasons?” Meyers asked. “He did it so there would be a second Donald Trump to pin the blame on.”Commentators have also been discussing the likelihood that Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg will flip on Trump.“I’m guessing when you work for Trump, you start thinking about flipping as soon as you get the gig,” Meyers said. “It’s like when you’re in the middle of a job interview at Little Caesars and you’re already fantasizing about how you’re going to quit.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump sent CIA to ‘gazump’ all available PPE during Covid crisis, British PM’s former aide testifies

    Dominic Cummings claims British efforts to secure the equipment was ‘completely hopeless’

  • The FAA is charging fines of up to $15,000 for air travelers accused of failing to wear masks and assaulting flight attendants

    Flight attendants recently told Insider the pandemic has made passengers more aggressive, due in part to resisting federal face mask laws.

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Calls grow louder for Biden to evacuate Afghan allies who helped US military ahead of US withdrawal

    Afghan activists and former US national security officials are calling for vulnerable people to be evacuated.

  • 'F9' star John Cena says 'I love and respect China' after receiving backlash for calling Taiwan a country

    The 44-year-old WWE wrestler recently referred to Taiwan as a country during an interview with Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS.

  • Jeffrey Epstein's jail guards avoid prison

    Two jail guards who admitted to falsifying records on the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself won a federal judge's approval on Tuesday to end the criminal case against them and let them avoid prison. The defendants, Michael Thomas - seen here leaving the courthouse last year - and Tova Noel had been accused of falling asleep, shopping online and checking sports news rather than checking on Epstein every 30 minutes at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan.Epstein, who had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges, was found hanging in his cell on Aug. 10, 2019. New York City's medical examiner called his death a suicide.The agreement requires Noel and Thomas to serve six months of supervised release and complete 100 hours of community service.They must also cooperate with a probe by the U.S. Department of Justice's inspector general looking into the circumstances surrounding Epstein's death.The probe began under then-Attorney General William Barr, who was angered that a high-profile inmate like Epstein was able to kill himself.

  • WhatsApp sues Indian government over new internet rules

    The messaging app WhatsApp has sued the Indian government seeking to defend its users’ privacy and stop new rules that would require it to make messages “traceable” to external parties. WhatsApp filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the Delhi High Court. It is arguing that government rules regarding the traceability of messages are unconstitutional and undermine the fundamental right to privacy.

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • HHS secretary dismisses reports of unsanitary conditions, distressed migrant kids at massive emergency shelter

    Attorneys who’ve been able to visit migrant children at emergency shelters opened by the Biden administration told Yahoo News they are especially concerned about conditions at Fort Bliss, a U.S. Army base where thousands of kids are being housed in massive tents.

  • Woman shares tip she learned from police officer dad which saved her from ‘hotel attack’

    The neat trick her stepdad taught her might have saved her life

  • Sam Darnold’s first practice as a Panther was a restart of what he knows as a QB

    The Panthers don’t play the way Sam Darnold is used to.

  • Quadruple murder suspect found after week on the run ‘living in woods’

    ‘We had confidence that he was in our bubble and he was. He was in our bubble the whole time,’ Sheriff says of murder suspect