Bank worker sacked for offering sexual services online wins unfair dismissal case

Karim Ahmed offered sexual services from websites linked to his business profile on LinkedIn

A NatWest analyst who was sacked after bosses discovered he was advertising sex work online has won a case for unfair dismissal.

Karim Ahmed was running a website called Agile Love, which linked to a site featuring explicit pictures of himself and offering £25 “sensual massages” at the same time as he was working for the British banking giant.

When his manager confronted him over it, Mr Ahmed told him he would “take him apart” and accused him of cyberstalking him, an employment tribunal heard.

The hearing was told Mr Ahmed was dismissed after repeatedly falling out with bosses who believed his sex work could have damaged the bank’s reputation. He sued the bank for unfair dismissal and won after the tribunal ruled the disciplinary process that resulted in his firing had been flawed.

However, he will receive no compensation after a judge concluded he would have been fairly sacked if the rules had been properly followed.

The tribunal heard Mr Ahmed was employed as a data and analytics analyst at the bank’s chief data office in Brighton, East Sussex, from March 2018.

‘Big baby’

However, by the start of 2019 concerns about his behaviour at work were raised and over the course of his employment he fell out with a series of managers, one of whom he referred to as a “big baby”.

Colleagues started to complain about some of Mr Ahmed’s behaviour, with one saying he left a female colleague “cowering”, the tribunal heard, an incident he said showed she had an “insecure personality”.

Bosses noticed Mr Ahmed often went offline at various times during the working day and would leave the office to go home without prior explanation. He also faced complaints that he was living in a campervan in a nearby car park.

In May 2020, NatWest manager Chris Bouwers held a meeting with Mr Ahmed to discuss a number of potential disciplinary matters.

“He mentioned that there was a potential further disciplinary allegation in respect of a business [he] was apparently operating, called Agile Love, which was linked from [his] LinkedIn page, and which in turn linked to a website [of] sexually explicit content,” the tribunal heard.

“[He] accepted in evidence that when Mr Bouwers raised those points in the meeting, he accused Mr Bouwers of cyberstalking him. Mr Bouwers’ evidence is that the claimant additionally told him that he would ‘take [him] apart’.

The tribunal, held in Croydon, south London, heard that the website for Agile Love linked to a third business, called Skin Map.

“[Mr Ahmed] accepted that the images on the website [of himself] were sexually explicit,” the tribunal said. “The website offered £25 online sensual massages.

Skin Map

“[He] accepted that what he was offering, via the Agile Love/Skin Map, was sex work. The Skin Map website gave [his] name as James. [Mr Ahmed] linked to the Skin Map website from his LinkedIn profile. The LinkedIn profile made it clear that he was employed by [NatWest].”

The tribunal heard Mr Ahmed had “some sympathy” for the view the linkage could damage the bank’s reputation.

“However, when it was suggested to him that it might make colleagues uncomfortable, he said he placed responsibility for that on gossip between colleagues, because there was no reasonable reason for colleagues to be gossiping about his website,” the tribunal said.

After additional complaints about his behaviour, in October 2020 he was sent a letter of dismissal.

The tribunal agreed that the bank’s reputation could have been harmed by the link to Mr Ahmed’s sex work and dismissed his claims of disability discrimination. However, it upheld his unfair dismissal claim as it found flaws in the disciplinary process including that the bank had not met him to discuss why they were considering firing him.

Despite ruling in his favour, the tribunal said his behaviour means he won’t receive damages.

