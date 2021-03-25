Bank worker stole nude photos from women’s phones while assisting them, Texas cops say

Dawson White
·2 min read

A former Bank of America employee in Texas is facing charges after police say he stole nude photos from female customers’ phones, court documents show.

Juan Esteban Ramirez, 27, is charged with two counts of unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material, the latest filed on Monday.

Police said Ramirez used his role as a relationship manager at a Houston Bank of America to encourage at least two women he assisted in September to hand over their phones so he could steal nude photos and video.

Bank of America said he was fired in October after the company was made aware of the allegations, KPRC reported. The bank added that it has cooperated fully with the investigation.

On Sept. 12, a woman went into the bank for help setting up an account and handed Ramirez her unlocked phone, police said. He’s accused of keeping the phone “for an extended period of time.”

Two days later, the woman started receiving nude photos and video of herself from a phone number she didn’t recognize along with text messages threatening to send the images to her parents, according to police. She changed her phone number after receiving 28 messages.

Investigators traced the messages to Ramirez, who they learned had been charged in January for a similar incident involving another bank customer.

In that incident, a customer had gone into the bank on Sept. 14 to get a new debit card. Ramirez took her to a desk and asked her to pull up her account information on her phone, police said.

The customer wasn’t sure how to locate her information, so she unlocked her phone and handed it to Ramirez. Police said Ramirez kept her phone for roughly 10 minutes before returning it and telling the woman she’d receive a temporary debit card in the mail.

Later, the woman noticed text message delivery notifications on her Apple watch to a phone number she didn’t recognize, police said. She checked her phone, but it showed no sent messages.

According to her Apple watch, the messages were sent while the woman was at the bank and included more than a dozen photos of her, some of them nude, according to police.

Investigators traced the number to Ramirez and analyzed surveillance video during the time the woman was in the bank, police said.

He was arrested in connection with that incident in January and charged with unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material, court records show. He received the same charge on Monday for the Sept. 12 incident.

Ramirez is due back in court on April 19.

Recommended Stories

  • South Florida family ran a $1.3 million mortgage fraud scam. Mom now headed to prison

    Even in South Florida, where family fraud cases are commonplace, it’s rare that several members of a family go to prison quite like Davie’s Ana Cummings, her children and a son-in-law.

  • Kevin Bacon Recounts Smoking Marijuana with His Diner Costar — and Then Having to Film a Scene

    The actor made the candid confession while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday evening

  • Tesla On Autopilot Hits Dodge Charger Police Cruiser

    Can you guess which car won?

  • SoHo Karen Miya Ponsetto Is Being Sued Over Her False Accusations Against A Black Teen

    Miya Ponsetto — also known as SoHo Karen, or that one girl who wore a “Daddy” hat while talking to Gayle King — is now facing a lawsuit for racially profiling and attacking 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. According to the suit, Ponsetto “chased” Harrold Jr. around the hotel, “tackled” him, and “began to grab at his pants and rummage through his pockets in an attempt to steal his phone.” Ironically, Ponsetto did this because she claimed that the teenager stole her phone. Harrold Jr.’s family is also suing the Arlo Hotel and manager Chad Nathan, who “aided and abetted” the crime, for negligence. “The episode was yet another instance of African Americans being harmed by baseless accusations while going about their daily life,” said the lawsuit. “In this case, racial profiling spiraled into a violent and frightening assault against an innocent African-American child.” On December 26, Keyon Harrold Sr., the victim’s father and a Grammy Award-winning trumpeter, shared a video of Ponsetto lashing out at his son. “This person quote on quote ‘lost’ her iPhone, and apparently, my son magically acquired it,” Harrold Sr. wrote on Instagram. “This incident went on for five more minutes, me protecting my son from this lunatic. She scratched me; she tackled and grabbed him.” In the video, which went viral, an Arlo Hotel manager failed to deescalate the situation and even pushed Harrold Jr. to pull out his phone. Minutes after the confrontation, Ponsetto’s iPhone was found by an Uber driver. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keyon Harrold (@keyonharrold) Ponsetto was arrested on January 7, and faces charges of attempted assault, grand larceny, attempted robbery, and acting in a manner injurious to a child. She has gone to great lengths to dodge accountability, especially in a mind-boggling conversation with Gayle King. At one point in the CBS This Morning interview, she put her hand up and said “enough” in an attempt to silence King; at another, she asked, “How is one girl accusing a guy about a phone a crime?” She said she was “sincerely” sorry if Harrold Sr. and Harrold Jr. “feel as if I assaulted him” or if she “hurt his feelings.” Ponsetto is due back in court on March 29. Per the lawsuit, Harrold Jr. struggled with physical and emotional pain, embarrassment, and “an increased sense of vulnerability” in the aftermath of the attack. His parents said that he is currently working through feelings of sadness and confusion in therapy. “Thank God that this strong Black father was there, and stood up for his child,” Benjamin Crump, the Harrolds’ attorney, said at a press conference on Wednesday. “Imagine if he had resisted. What might have happened if the NYPD showed up and saw a Black man defending himself against a white woman? What would have happened?” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Galye King Released Part 2 Of Soho Karen InterviewWhy Did "SoHo Karen" Wear A "Daddy" Hat On CBS?You Can Be Latinx & Still Be A Karen

  • Robert Rinder feels 'overwhelming sense of sadness' for muggers who stole his phone

    The TV judge said three people had stolen his phone on Wednesday evening.

  • Archaeologists identify 3,200-year-old temple mural of spider god in Peru

    Mural discovered last year is thought to depict a zoomorphic, knife-wielding spider god associated with rain and fertility Experts believe the shrine was built by the pre-Columbian Cupisnique culture, which developed along Peru’s northern coast more than 3,000 years ago. Photograph: ANDINA/AFP/Getty Images Archaeologists in northern Peru have identified a 3,200-year-old mural painted on the side of an ancient adobe temple that is thought to depict a zoomorphic, knife-wielding spider god associated with rain and fertility. The mural – applied in ochre, yellow, grey and white paint to the wall of the 15m by 5m mud brick structure in the Virú province of Peru’s La Libertad region – was discovered last year after much of the site was destroyed by local farmers trying to extend their avocado and sugarcane plantations. Experts believe the shrine was built by the pre-Columbian Cupisnique culture, which developed along Peru’s northern coast more than 3,000 years ago. The archaeologist Régulo Franco Jordán said the shrine’s strategic location near the river had led researchers to believe it had been a temple dedicated to water deities. The mural – applied in ochre, yellow, grey and white paint to the wall of the 15m by 5m mud brick structure in the Virú province of Peru’s La Libertad region – was discovered last year. Photograph: ANDINA/AFP/Getty Images “What we have here is a shrine that would have been a ceremonial centre thousands of years ago,” he told Peru’s La República newspaper. “The spider on the shrine is associated with water and was an incredibly important animal in pre-Hispanic cultures, which lived according to a ceremonial calendar. It’s likely that there was a special, sacred water ceremony held between January and March when the rains came down from the higher areas.” According to the archeologists, about 60% of the complex, which lies 500km north of Lima, was destroyed in November last year when farmers in the region used heavy machinery to try to extend their crop fields. Jordán has named the temple Tomabalito after the nearby archaeological site known as el Castillo de Tomabal. “The site has been registered and the discovery will be covered up until the [Covid] pandemic is over and it can be properly investigated,” he told La República. The spider god is not the only ancient animal artwork to have appeared in Peru over recent months. In October last year, the form of an enormous cat, dated to between 200 BC and 100 BC, emerged during work to improve access to one of the hills that overlooks the country’s famous Nazca line geoglyphs.

  • Ted Cruz is selling 'spring break' tank tops featuring himself with a mullet: 'McConnell in the front, MAGA in the back'

    This comes a month after Cruz faced widespread backlash for vacationing in Mexico during Texas' winter storm crisis.

  • Murder suspect had house full of guns, may have planned mass shooting, Maryland cops say

    Police uncovered guns, homemade explosives, a “plan of action,” and an apology to family for “having to go out this way.”

  • One of Seattle's top child abuse experts under review amid questions about her credibility

    An NBC News investigation raised questions about the truthfulness of a Seattle-area abuse expert. Now prosecutors are reviewing cases she worked on.

  • Here’s The Fun New Way Republican Men Are Threatening Public Safety

    According to the strict rules of masculinity, manly men should not recycle, lean in a certain direction, or wear a face mask. Now, evidently, the latest unnecessarily gendered action is receiving the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine and becoming immune to a contagious illness that has killed nearly 3 million people worldwide. With each day, more Americans become eligible for vaccination, but certain demographics are more hesitant to take advantage of the shot. According to a new NPR/Marist study, 41% of self-identified Republicans, 34% of Independents, and 11% of Democrats say they do not plan on becoming vaccinated. Americans were also broken down by race, generation, education level, and voting history, and Republican men comprise the most anti-vaccine group. Compared to 34% of Republican women, 14% of Democrat women, and only 6% of Democrat men, 49% of Republican men say they will not get the vaccine. According to Nigel Barber, PhD, men have always been more likely to take life-threatening, “deliberate risks” than women. This can explain why men were more hesitant to mask up, too. “Men were more likely to say masks make them feel not cool. Mask-wearing represents a stigma for men,” Barber wrote in Psychology Today. “Wearing a mask expresses vulnerability. As a sign of risk aversion, it is perceived as unmanly.” He also wrote that men believe themselves to be lower-risk for COVID-19 than women, which is factually inaccurate. Melissa Deckman, a Washington College politics professor who specializes in gender, told The Lily that some men just don’t find vaccines “manly” and that succumbing to vaccination might mean admitting they are not invincible. Lots to unpack here! Republicans have also refused the vaccine for a variety of reasons, including distrust of Joe Biden’s administration, fears that the vaccine was “rushed,” and the belief that the virus was never life-threatening in the first place. According to Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine scientist, some Republicans feel that by turning down the vaccine, they’re supporting their political party. “Being against vaccines has been seen now as a badge or as a sign of loyalty to the Republican Party,” Hotez told PBS News Hour. This is also very publicly apparent. Conservative pundits like Tucker Carlson have expressed doubts about the shot. Donald Trump — whose voters are overwhelmingly uninterested in inoculation, according to the NPR poll — got his vaccine in January, although he declined to do so publicly, and didn’t even share that he had received it until this month. “I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it. And a lot of those people voted for me, frankly,” he recently said on Fox News. “But again, we have our freedoms, and we have to live by that. And I agree with that also.” (One might think Trump’s supporters would be clamoring to receive the vaccine, seeing as he’s repeatedly stated it was his doing. Still, 47% of his supporters don’t want the “beautiful” shot.) Public health officials say that between 70 and 85% of the population must take the vaccine in order to reach herd immunity, and Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned that the vaccine needs bipartisan support. “The numbers you gave are so disturbing, how such a large proportion of a certain group of people would not want to get vaccinated merely because of political consideration,” Fauci told Meet the Press. “We’ve got to dissociate political persuasion from what’s common sense, no-brainer, public health things.” In other words, toxic masculinity is now a public health crisis. Literally. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Republicans Vote Down Violence Against Women ActStacey Dash Is Sorry For Being A RepublicanRepublicans Criticize Biden For Saying "Nance"

  • Why the US's final World War II victories over the Japanese made it think twice about actually invading Japan

    The fighting on Iwo Jima and Okinawa gave US planners a glimpse of what almost certainly awaited them in mainland Japan.

  • 5 healthier alcoholic drinks to have instead of beer and sugary cocktails

    Alcohol is generally not healthy. If you do decide to drink, try red wine, tequila, or whiskey instead. Skip drinking sugary cocktails and beer.

  • Emily Ratajkowski Breastfeeds Her "Beautiful Boy" Sylvester in New Photo

    Emily Ratajkowski, who gave birth to her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year, shared a sweet photo of her little one Sylvester on Instagram.

  • The US had a plan in the 1960s to blast an alternative Suez Canal through Israel using 520 nuclear bombs

    The plan, drawn up in 1963, would have carved the canal through the Negev desert but did not take into account "political feasibility."

  • Toyota and Subaru will jointly announce something mysterious and quick

    Toyota owns 20% of Subaru, and the two Japanese carmakers are working on several joint projects. Posted on a dedicated page of Subaru's Japanese website, the photo shows the caption, "Let's make ever-better cars together!" accompanied by an image of each company's logo. Scrolling down reveals that it will be presented by the head of Toyota's go-fast Gazoo Racing division.

  • Family of Black teen accused of stealing cellphone files lawsuit

    Jazz musician Keyon Harrold's 14-year-old son was attacked in the lobby of the Arlo SoHo in December after Miya Ponsetto accused him of stealing her iPhone.

  • Is It Bad to Wear a Bra to Bed? Not Necessarily

    If you prefer to sleep in a bra—or sometimes fall asleep in one accidentally—here's what the experts have to say.

  • Why Jane Fonda Says She’d Want to Have Sex Only With a Younger Man

    “Do I fantasize? Yes…”

  • The Agony and Ecstasy of the Collector Car Market

    Sometimes the market is kind. Other times it makes you wish you'd never heard of cars.

  • Alabama men's basketball leave NCAA Tournament bubble for Indianapolis Zoo field trip

    The Alabama men's basketball team took a field trip outside the NCAA Tournament bubble on Tuesday to visit the Indianapolis Zoo.