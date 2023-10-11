Bank Wouldn’t Increase Trump’s Credit to Buy Buffalo Bills: Ex-Exec

A former Deutsche Bank executive testified at Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York on Wednesday that the bank had balked at extending him a line of credit to help in his unsuccessful bid to buy the Buffalo Bills, according to ABC News. Nicholas Haigh said that bank executives were unwilling to increase their “credit exposure” to the former president at the time, the network reported. The bank did, however, agree to help Trump by writing what the New York Attorney General’s Office called a “confidence letter” to back his $1-billion bid, certifying he had the “financial wherewithal” to buy the Bills, Haigh confirmed. The letter was penned on the condition that a Trump Organization controller vouch for the company’s continuing compliance on three outstanding loans the bank had given to Trump, which the controller did. Attorney General Letitia James previously accused the former president of inflating his assets to secure favorable financing in a number of deals, including the failed Bills bid.

