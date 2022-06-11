Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.12

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.12 per share on the 7th of July. This means the annual payment will be 2.0% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Bank7's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Bank7's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 17.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 9.4%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Bank7 Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2019, the dividend has gone from US$0.40 to US$0.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.3% over that duration. Bank7 has been growing its dividend at a decent rate, and the payments have been stable. However, the payment history is very short, so there is no evidence yet that the dividend can be sustained over a full economic cycle.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings have grown at around 2.9% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Bank7 has the ability to continue this into the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Bank7 that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

