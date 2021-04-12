Banker Beats Socialist in Ecuador Runoff After Late Surge

(Bloomberg) -- Career banker Guillermo Lasso won Ecuador’s presidential election runoff after a late surge in the polls, preventing a return to socialism and reassuring bondholders in the default-prone country.

With 98% of votes counted, the 65-year-old Lasso had 52.5% compared with 47.5% for economist Andres Arauz, a left-wing protege of former president Rafael Correa. The win caps a surprise comeback in the polls by the pro-market candidate in the final weeks. Arauz, who conceded defeat on Sunday evening, won the first round by 13 percentage points.

Lasso’s victory will likely be well received by investors when markets open Monday as he’s vowed to uphold a $6.5 billion financing agreement with International Monetary Fund and stay current on the country’s overseas bonds. The nation’s recently restructured notes rallied in recent weeks as polls showed his chances improving.

In his victory speech, Lasso said he will work to create “the prosperity we all long for.”

While bond investors may breathe a sigh of relief, Lasso won’t have an easy time running the country of 17 million people which is far behind in its vaccination campaign and reeling from the economic impact of the pandemic. Last year the dollarized economy contracted 7.8%, its worst performance since at least the 1970s.

To govern successfully, Lasso will also have to find a working relationship with the National Assembly, where his backers hold just 31 of the 137 seats. He will also need to reach out to the more than 1.8 million Ecuadorians who voided their votes, including many from indigenous movements.

“I’m just hoping the job doesn’t end up too big for Lasso,” given his lack of a majority in the next legislature, said Maria Paz Jervis, dean of law and social studies at SEK University in Quito.

Lasso will find it tough to implement unpopular economic policies since legislators from other parties will be reluctant to spend their political capital on his behalf, said Maria Jose Calderon, political scientist at the Pontifical Catholic University in Quito, in a phone interview.

Arauz, 36, had vowed to use central bank reserves to pay poor families and was expected to strengthen ties with left-leaning governments in the region including Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela and Cuba.

Self-Made Millionaire

Lasso, a self-made millionaire and father of five, was president of Banco de Guayaquil, one of the nation’s biggest private banks, and has also served as a regional governor and as finance minister. This was his third run for president.

The now president-elect has said he’ll promote policies that boost investment and private sector job creation, and will phase out a tax on taking money out of the country. He’s also promised to boost the monthly minimum wage to $500, from $400, and oversee the vaccination of 9 million people against Covid-19 during his first 100 days in office.

Ecuador’s bonds due in 2040 have risen from an early-March low to trade at 45.5 cents on the U.S. dollar. Lasso’s stronger-than-expected margin of victory, will likely mean an even bigger rally when markets open, according to a report by Amherst Pierpont.

Ecuador’s southern neighbor Peru also voted for president on Sunday. Exit polls showed the country heading for a runoff after no candidate got anywhere near the threshold needed for a first-round win.

