Banker bonuses go from boom to bust in jarring reversal

A man is seen silhouetted wearing a protective face mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walking near the financial district of New York City
Lananh Nguyen, Saeed Azhar and Lawrence White
·4 min read

By Lananh Nguyen, Saeed Azhar and Lawrence White

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Bankers in New York and London are bracing for year-end bonuses that recruiters estimate are 30% to 50% lower, while some may receive none at all as dealmaking sputters and economic gloom sets takes hold.

Financiers face disappointment when their compensation awards land in the first quarter, and thousands more of their colleagues could be laid off after hundreds were let go this year, according to recruiters and compensation experts.

Last year, the industry handed out the biggest awards since 2006 as the economy roared back from the pandemic.

But this year, the pace of mergers and acquisitions and stock offerings dramatically slowed as debt financing markets collapsed and stock market volatility hurt valuations. The outlook for a recession also increased as the year progressed with the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates to tackle inflation, cooling economic activity.

For U.S. managing directors at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, leaner times will probably translate to a 40% to 45% decline in average compensation for 2022, according to data provided to Reuters by Sheffield Haworth, a recruitment firm for top executives.

At rival Morgan Stanley, average pay for senior bankers is forecast to slide 35% to 40% according to the report authored by Julian Bell, Sheffield Haworth's head of the Americas and Natalie Machicao, a vice president.It's a head-spinning reversal for dealmakers who racked up record profits for their firms last year and clinched eye-watering payouts for themselves.

"'Flat' is once again the new 'up' this year, with most people just hoping not to see a significant cut in their compensation given how revenues for the industry as a whole have fallen," said Stephane Rambosson, London-based cofounder of Vici Advisory, which specializes in hiring senior investment bankers.

At JPMorgan Chase & Co, average total compensation for U.S. managing directors is forecast to drop 35% to 40%, and pay for senior bankers at Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp will probably shrink by about 35% and 30%, respectively, according to Sheffield Haworth.

While the estimates reflect averages, payouts can vary widely depending on individual and group performance.

The banks declined to comment.

Managing directors at Wall Street banks typically earn salaries of $350,000 to $600,000 a year, with bonuses of one or two times their base pay, according to Wall Street Prep, a company that helps aspiring bankers train for the industry. For top performers, incentive compensation can soar to millions of dollars.

DEALS PLUNGE

The pay slump coincides with a decline in global equity underwriting of 66%, or $517 billion in deal value, this year compared with 2021, according to data from Dealogic. The total value of mergers and acquisitions sank 37% to $3.66 trillion by Dec. 20, after hitting an all-time high of $5.9 trillion last year, the data showed.

The slowdown comes as the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks raise interest rates aggressively to tame inflation, moves that have curtailed economic activity.

Other risks including economic uncertainty spurred by the war in Ukraine, tense U.S.-China relations and snarled supply chains fueled volatility in certain markets.

Traders in fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) performed better than their investment banking colleagues. Compensation for FICC traders will probably rise slightly or stay flat, said Bell at Sheffield Haworth, while stock traders could see a small drop.

Barclays' FICC traders doubled their revenues for the third quarter compared to last year, a bright spot that helped the bank beat expectations despite rising costs elsewhere, according its results in October.

Worsening economic conditions have already prompted firms including Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc, to trim their workforces. After an initial round of layoffs this year, Goldman Sachs is planning to cut thousands of employees in the new year to navigate a difficult environment, a source familiar with the matter said.

In the United Kingdom, most big firms are discussing and allocating bonuses now, with decisions not usually announced until early next year. Barclays and HSBC have already started to trim staff in underperforming areas of investment banking.

British banks are also under immense pressure to lift wages for their lower-earning staff in Britain as soaring inflation erodes household incomes. NatWest offered the bulk of its 41,500 staff in Britain a pay rise and one-off cash sum after a backlash from lower-paid employees who missed out earlier this year.

"We expect bonus pools to reduce compared to last year, and there will be no bonuses at some institutions," said Sophie Scholes, a partner at leadership advisory firm Heidrick & Struggles in London.

A situation that rewards star performers over their colleagues "will leave some disappointed," she said.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Lananh Nguyen in New York, Lawrence White and Iain Whiters in London; additional reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr in Frankfurt; Editing by Anna Driver)

Recommended Stories

  • Bankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Co-Founder Arrives in NYC

    (Bloomberg) -- FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried landed in the US late Wednesday to face a range of criminal charges just as two of his long-time associates said they were cooperating with prosecutors.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions

  • Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $75.89, marking a +0.01% move from the previous day.

  • Dear Tax Guy: I would like to take advantage of a higher CD rate. Can I deduct the interest penalty?

    Can I deduct the interest penalty from my 1040? The humble and steady certificate of deposit is looking more hip while stock market returns lurch lower and interest rates climb higher. “It has long been that way,” said Ken Tumin, founder and editor of DepositAccounts.com, where he tracks the rates on CDs and savings accounts.

  • Brace for a Recession Next Year. But the Outlook Isn’t All Doom and Gloom.

    The Fed will keep fighting inflation, and the unemployment rate will rise. But there are positive trends on the horizon.

  • Japan warns of China's COVID situation, cuts view on factory output

    Japan will pay close attention to the COVID-19 situation in China, in addition to risks from a global economic slowdown, price hikes and supply constraints, according to its monthly report for December. The economic report from the Cabinet Office comes as Japan, the world's third-largest economy, wrestles with sluggish global growth and high import costs that have weighed on its exports and manufacturing activity. The government cut its view on factory output for the first time in six months as global demand for semiconductors is pausing, but it kept its assessment on the overall economy unchanged by saying it was "improving moderately".

  • Bills’ Josh Allen makes Round 3 prediction with Dolphins

    #Bills' Josh Allen makes Round 3 prediction with #Dolphins:

  • Virginia probes hiring of trooper who killed teen's family

    After a former state trooper from Virginia drove across the country, kidnapped a 15-year-old California girl, killed three members of her family, then shot himself, Virginia State Police and the sheriff's office he had recently started working for said they found no warning signs during background checks before he was hired. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has called for a “full investigation” by the state inspector general's office.

  • Notre Dame named among college football’s signing day losers

    Work remains to be done

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    The good news is, as a long-term investor, you don't need to implement complicated strategies or investing games to build a portfolio that stands the test of time. On that note, let's take a look at two fantastic buy-and-hold growth stocks that can enrich your portfolio returns many times over in the years to come. The travel industry has dealt with its fair share of hurdles over the last few years, and it could be in for more challenges ahead, particularly if the macro environment officially veers into a recession.

  • Redfin’s Last Wall Street Bull Throws in Towel After Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital real estate broker Redfin Corp. lost its last remaining Wall Street bull Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesTruist Securities analyst Naved Khan downgraded the company to h

  • 4 Leisure Stocks Wall Street Analysts Think Will Rally in 2023

    Despite the "soft" recession expected next year, analysts are still quite optimistic about leisure stocks in 2023.

  • ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Directors Daniel Scheinert & Dan Kwan: “Putting My Mom In ‘The Matrix’ Was A Very Funny Concept”

    Following Swiss Army Man, in which Daniel Radcliffe played a flatulent corpse, was always going to be hard for the Daniels, AKA Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan. But not only did they do it, with a crazy fantasy about a Chinese American mom — a never-better Michelle Yeoh — who unlocks the secrets of the […]

  • John Mayer Just Cleared Up the Rumors About Who Inspired ‘Your Body Is a Wonderland’ & It Wasn’t His Famous Ex

    Being the muse for a song, especially one that becomes a worldwide phenomenon, can be both a blessing and a curse. In John Mayer‘s iconic 2001 love song “Your Body Is a Wonderland,” actress Jennifer Love Hewitt, whom he was dating at the time, was long-believed to be the muse. Though the song is undoubtedly […]

  • Russia’s neighbors sport some of the best performing currencies in 2022 as locals flee conscription

    The dram, the lari and the somoni have been among the best performing currencies this year, as Russians flee the warring country to settle in neighboring countries.

  • DeFi’s Difficult Governance Decisions Lie Ahead

    Decentralization was proven to be DeFi’s saving grace this year. Shouldn’t protocol governance also be as decentralized as possible?

  • Tesla offers discount on some car models in U.S., Canada

    The company is giving a $7,500 credit in the United States and a $5,000 credit in Canada on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered before the end of the year, and also free supercharging for 10,000 km (6,000 miles), the pages showed. Tesla has been one of the main beneficiaries of the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which offers rebates of up to $7,500 on EV purchases as part of a law intended to push automakers to reduce their reliance on China. The latest discount comes just days after the U.S. Treasury Department delayed releasing its proposed guidance on the required sourcing of electric vehicle batteries.

  • Musk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on Engineering

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk confirmed he will step down as chief executive officer of Twitter Inc. after finding a successor, though he plans to retain control over the company’s engineering teams.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ S

  • India v China: Is becoming the most populous country a boon or curse?

    India is forecast to surpass China as the world's most populous country. What does this mean for India?

  • Germany’s Puma panzer hangs in the balance after report of mass outage

    Initial results of a damage investigation into problems at a recent field exercise are expected in the last week of the year.

  • Best Places To Invest: Study Finds The Level Of Multifamily Investment Success Is Tied To What Cities You Buy In

    Whether buying one or several multifamily investment properties ranging from a single duplex to an apartment complex, your level of income may depend wholly on geography, according to CRED iQ. CRED iQ, a commercial real estate data, analytics and valuation platform, provides real-time property, loan, tenant, ownership and valuation data for over $2 trillion of commercial real estate. In its latest data analysis, CRED iQ found cities that are tremendous opportunities and some that are problem are