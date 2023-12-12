Banker Turned Government Minister Says Canada Firms Can Survive Covid Debt Demands

(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s small business minister is resisting a push to give companies more time to repay pandemic-era loans from the government, despite warnings from a lobby group that 250,000 firms are at risk if she doesn’t.

Rechie Valdez, who was sworn into the cabinet post in July, said the government has been flexible by pushing back the deadline multiple times already and offering billions in support to small business.

“I don’t think we’re giving small businesses enough credit. They’re unbelievably resilient,” she said in an interview in her Ottawa office.

Nearly 900,000 small- and medium-sized firms received loans of as much as C$60,000 from the Canada Emergency Business Account during the Covid-19 economic shock. The government paid out a total of C$49 billion ($36 billion) through the program.

The program was designed so that as much as C$20,000 of the loan would be forgiven if the rest was paid off by the end of 2022. That deadline was extended to the end of this year, then to Jan. 18, 2024.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says that as many as 250,000 small businesses are at risk of failure if they miss the deadline and lose the forgivable portion. There are 1.2 million businesses with paid staff in Canada and the average number of small-business ventures that closed annually was about 90,000 prior to the pandemic.

“This could turn into a bloodbath,” said Dan Kelly, president of the CFIB.

After Jan. 18, CEBA loans, which are currently interest-free, convert to a term loan at a 5% rate, with full repayment due by the end of 2026. But Kelly said many small businesses are operating “so close to the line” that losing the forgivable portion would be catastrophic, and he wants a further extension.

Canada had some of the longest Covid lockdowns in the world, and businesses have struggled to recover amid inflation and high interest rates. The CFIB’s business barometer, which measures confidence among small firms, is at its lowest since April 2020.

Kelly added it was “embarrassing” that the government was encouraging companies to take out bank loans to pay off their CEBA debt. “It’s like telling a cash-strapped Canadian family that if you can’t pay your Visa bill, just take out a Mastercard and pay it off.”

Canada’s parliamentary budget officer has estimated that pushing back the deadline to the end of next year would cost the government C$907 million.

The government has invested billions to help small businesses and would continue to be there for them, Valdez said. She pointed to Canada’s business benefits finder, which allows owners to search a database of about 1,500 federal, provincial and territorial supports and find programs they’re eligible for.

“I acknowledge that we are not completely out of the woods as well. I’m not naive,” she added. “I want small businesses to know that we have provided them with different options to help them through this difficult time.”

Valdez has personal experience in small business, having launched her own confectionery-dessert business after more than 15 years at Bank of Montreal, where she was a corporate banker.

She stressed that the reason Trudeau established a standalone role as small business minister — previously, it was part of Trade Minister Mary Ng’s portfolio — was to give it the attention it deserves. “I’m actually really grateful that not only did he give me the opportunity, but really to put that laser focus on small businesses.”

--With assistance from Erik Hertzberg.

