Bankers Turned Billionaires for an Instant, Then Came 89% Crash

Venus Feng
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Two founders of a little-known Hong Kong investment bank briefly became billionaires in recent days following a baffling stock surge, only to see their paper fortunes quickly tumble when the shares plunged.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Magic Empire Global Ltd., which provides underwriting and advisory services and has helped just one company go public in two years, soared as much as 6,149% since debuting in the US on Friday, giving it a market value of $5 billion at one point.

That meant co-founders Gilbert Chan and Johnson Chen had stakes worth $1.8 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The duo together controls about 63% of the firm.

However, the stock dived 89% on Tuesday to close at $12.32, merely three times higher than its $4 initial public offering price. Chan’s stake is now worth about $90 million and Johnson’s is valued at $65 million.

Magic Empire is the latest in a series of inexplicable moves following IPOs in the US of companies from China or Hong Kong, places that have sometimes produced billionaires in mysterious ways. The advisory firm had just nine employees by the end of last year and reported that revenue fell 17% to $2.2 million in 2021. Since its inception in 2016, it completed eight listings -- one of them has since delisted and the others are trading below their IPO price.

Read more about Magic Empire’s mystifying price surge

Chan, Magic Empire’s chairman, studied accounting at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and worked as an auditor before spending nine years in the corporate-finance division of CCB International Capital Ltd. Chen, the firm’s chief executive officer and Chan’s former university classmate, was an auditor at KPMG before joining Guotai Junan Capital Ltd.

The two, both 41 as of the Aug. 4 IPO prospectus, believed there was a lack of corporate-finance advisers for small and medium-sized companies in Hong Kong and created Giraffe Capital Ltd., Magic Empire’s operating entity. The name was inspired by Chan’s son, who loves the animal, Chan said during an interview at the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants last year.

Chan holds a 36.8% stake in the company, while Chen owns 26.3%.

A representative for Magic Empire declined to comment on the share performance and the founders’ wealth.

Last week, AMTD Digital Inc. briefly became bigger than Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and almost all of the world’s financial firms despite reporting revenue of just $25 million for the year ended April 2021. At least five other companies, including Ostin Technology Group Co., Golden Sun Education Group Ltd. and Intelligent Living Application Group Inc., have posted intraday gains of 395% or more on their first day of trading.

Read more about AMTD’s 32,000% surge and subsequent drop

“These volatile stocks have several elements in common: poor liquidity and small market value before the surges,” said Kenny Ng, a strategist at Everbright Securities International in Hong Kong. “Investors should avoid the overspeculation as the current unrealistic price has gone too far from the financial fundamentals.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Covid Vaccine Maker Novavax Tumbles After Cutting Annual Sales Forecast 50%

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. shares had their biggest loss in more than three years as the drugmaker slashed its 2022 revenue forecast late Monday on disappointing demand for its Covid-19 vaccine that trailed competitors getting to market.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanHome Inventory Soars at Record Rate With US Buyers Pul

  • Micron Technology Stock Tumbles On Reduced Q4 Chip Sales Forecast

    "In FQ1, bit shipments are now expected to decline sequentially, and we expect significant sequential declines in revenue and margins," Micron said.

  • Hong Kong-based fintech firms tumble after dizzying rally

    Hong Kong-based fintech firms AMTD Digital, Magic Empire Global and Top Financial Group tumbled on Tuesday after a meteoric rally this month that was reminiscent of last year's meme-stock frenzy. The obscure companies have recorded eye-watering gains just days after their U.S. market debuts, with AMTD Digital climbing to as high as $2,555.30 last week from its debut price of $7.80 in July. On Tuesday, AMTD Digital was down 45% at $221.

  • The First African Motorcycle Industry Summit Forum and 2022 HAOJIN Brand Africa Strategy Conference was Officially Held

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2022) - During July 13-14th, 2022,"The First African Motorcycle Industry Summit Forum" and "2022 HAOJIN Brand Africa Strategy Conference" was officially held at the Kigali Convention Center in Rwanda, Africa.The summit hosted by HAOJIN has brought together HAOJIN customer representatives from various African countries, and the economic and commercial counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Rwanda, President of Rwanda Overseas Chinese Association, and t

  • USDC, Tether announce support for Ethereum proof-of-stake

    Two of the largest stablecoin issuers — Tether and USDC — announced Tuesday that they will support Ethereum’s proof-of-stake (PoS) chain, as Ethereum’s “Merge” looms and crypto miners are banding together against the abandonment of mining. See related article: Prominent Chinese ETH miner plans proof-of-work fork amid The Merge Fast facts Tether said it is […]

  • Reddit teams up with FTX to innovate community points

    Reddit has partnered with cryptocurrency exchange FTX to integrate the social network’s Community Points feature with FTX Pay to allow Reddit users to buy Ether on the app. See related article: Instagram expands NFT platform to 100 countries Fast facts FTX Tuesday said the partnership enables Reddit users to purchase the second-largest crypto by market […]

  • Investors Eye Decentralized Stablecoins After Centre Bans USDC Addresses

    Centre, the consortium behind USDC, the world’s second-largest stablecoin, banned 38 addresses on Aug. 8.

  • Amartha Boosts Loans To Women In Rural Communities

    Amartha Founder & CEO Andi Taufan discusses how the startup is positioning itself to democratize peer-to-peer financing in Indonesia. He speaks with David Ingles and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Top Gun: Maverick sinks domestic box office record held by Titanic

    Tom Cruise's thrilling legacy sequel is now the seventh-highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office.

  • Prudential half-year operating profit up 8% as sales recovered

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Prudential Plc's operating profit rose 8% in the first six months of 2022, the Asia-focused insurer said on Wednesday, as life insurance sales bounced back from a COVID-induced slowdown in Asian countries. "We achieved stronger APE sales growth in the second quarter as conditions started to normalise in most markets," Mark FitzPatrick, Prudential Group CEO said in the statement, referring to sales recovery from COVID-19-related disruptions.

  • Cathay Pacific narrows loss, outlook clouded by crew COVID rules

    (Reuters) -Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said strict air crew quarantine rules were crimping its ability to take advantage of rising travel demand, even as it narrowed its first-half loss to HK$5 billion ($636.98 million). The carrier is falling far behind traditional rival Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) in restoring international capacity because its Hong Kong-based crew on passenger planes must spend three nights in a hotel on return from each trip, complicating rosters. Hong Kong is also one of the few places in the world, along with mainland China and Taiwan, to still require COVID-19 quarantine for arriving passengers, though such hotel stays are to be cut to three days from seven, officials in the financial hub said this week.

  • Google Search Outage Affects Tens of Thousands of Users

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google search and website temporarily stopped working for some users, setting off confusion and a torrent of memes about what to do without the world’s most popular online engine.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineHome Inventory Soar

  • Seoul Set for More Rain After Worst Storm in a Century Kills 9

    (Bloomberg) -- More rain is on tap for areas of South Korea as Seoul tried to drain flooded train stations and repair cut power lines after one of the worst storms in more than a century hit the capital, killing at least nine and leaving about six others missing.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughRussia Is Scouring the Globe

  • Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me today on the call today, are Dr. Ted Tewksbury, Velodyne's chief executive officer; and Mark Weinswig, chief financial officer. On today's call, we will discuss Velodyne's second-quarter financial results and provide an outlook for the third quarter.

  • China property developers' woes cast shadow over management units

    China's real estate crisis is casting a darkening cloud over governance and financial prospects of once highly valued property management companies, triggering a rout in their shares and making investors cautious. "The capital market has lost confidence in some of the property management companies, even in those companies that have not seen misuse of funds by their parents," said UBS's head of China and Hong Kong property research, John Lam. In one of the latest two cases that have unnerved investors, China Evergrande Group said on July 22 an internal probe had found that $2 billion of funds held by subsidiary Evergrande Property Services had been pledged to guarantee financing by the group for debt repayment.

  • Mexican Lender Unifin to Stop Paying Bonds and Restructure Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s biggest non-bank lender, Unifin Financiera SAB, said it was halting bond payments and will restructure its debt, sending bonds and shares spiraling to all-time lows as investors absorb the latest blow to the sector.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Again

  • Here's what would happen to markets and the economy if China attacked Taiwan

    China could lose a lot by invading Taiwan, and might never be willing to risk it. But that's what people thought about Putin's threat to invade Ukraine.

  • Ralph Lauren Has Momentum, but Is Staying Agile

    CEO Patrice Louvet told WWD that the brand’s consumer is holding up, but that the company is remaining watchful.

  • SoFi Digs Deeper Into Thematic ETF Space

    The issuer has acquired an ETF, rebranded another and launched a new fund to appeal to younger clients.

  • Chipotle Settles With New York City Over Claims It Violated Workers’ Rights

    Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay up to about $20 million to roughly 13,000 workers in a settlement with New York City over claims that the workers’ rights to predictable schedules and paid sick leave were violated. The agreement, announced Tuesday, is the result of a multiyear investigation by the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection into complaints filed by 160 Chipotle employees and by labor union 32BJ SEIU. The workers claimed their rights were violated under the under the Fair Workweek and Paid Safe and Sick Leave law.