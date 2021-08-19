Bankers Upbeat on Australia’s Rebound Once Lockdowns Lift

Nabila Ahmed and Michael Heath
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s economy is well positioned to rebound once prolonged stay-at-home orders in Sydney and regional lockdowns lift as households and firms are stronger than at the start of the pandemic, according to the nation’s top banks.

“Australian companies are very well capitalized and liquid at the moment,” said Andrew Hinchliff, group executive, institutional banking and markets at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “They are underlevered in many ways and even the areas you might say were more stressed -- aircraft, airports, student accommodation -- have very strong sponsors and are well supported.”

The country’s housing market is also showing some resilience with Australia & New Zealand Banking Corp. saying Wednesday that it provided deferrals on roughly 1,300 loans between the end of June and Aug. 10 -- just 1% of the total extended during the 2020/21.

CBA last week said home-loan deferral numbers at the end of July were much smaller than at the same time last year. Business lending is still strong and the bank is seeing very low numbers of business loan deferrals so far.

Meanwhile, Westpac Banking Corp.’s mortgage deferrals have reached just A$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) since June, compared with A$55 billion at last year’s peak, even though the lender is seeing a “little bit of stress” in its business portfolio.

“I’m certainly in the camp that activity will come back strongly when restrictions are reduced,” Westpac Chief Executive Officer Peter King said on the bank’s website.

Rapid Recovery

The bankers’ optimistic tones chime with the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision to press ahead with its planned tapering of bond purchases next month, wagering on a rapid recovery once lockdowns end. Yet the highly contagious nature of the delta variant of coronavirus could mean that any rebound will be more subdued than last year’s V-shape.

“If you compare this lockdown wave to last year, we had Virgin teetering on collapse,” said Chris Wyke, co-CEO of boutique investment bank and asset manager MA Financial. “A lot of deal volume was evaporating because people didn’t have the confidence to follow things through.”

By comparison, the stock market is now at all-time highs and vast amounts of stimulus cash is pumping through the economy, he added.

“There is a lot more conviction around people making business decisions with a view to looking beyond this disruption,” said Wyke. “This is a disruption as opposed to anything fundamental.”

Still, New South Wales recorded 633 new cases of the delta strain on Wednesday -- a 32% surge from the previous daily high recorded two days earlier -- as the virus tears through Sydney despite almost two months of lockdown.

“The emotional toll is higher this time as there is a lot of anguish around how we get out of it,” said Hinchliff. “But the Australian economy is so well positioned, it will come out of this on a relative basis better than most.”

(Adds details on home-loan deferral figures in fourth paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the name of Commonwealth Bank executive throughout.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Bounced Back Today

    After tumbling on Tuesday, shares of Canadian lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) bounced right back Wednesday, achieving an 11.3% gain as of 12:40 p.m. EDT today. Yesterday, I noted that Lithium Americas' decline seemed tied to notes from Bank of America warning of the potential for lithium prices to plateau. As electric vehicle (EV) news site Electrek reports today, Tesla has just confirmed that it plans to soon open its Supercharger network of charging stations to other manufacturers' EVs.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Look Threatened

    The Australian dollar has been negative over the last couple of sessions, and finally has broken through major support to kick off the next move.

  • Do Retirement Accounts Go Through Probate?

    Your retirement accounts may have to go through a long and costly probate process unless you designate your beneficiaries in the right way.

  • Banks Mull Stringent Return to Office Measures

    Rivals Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley are suddenly in agreement on more stringent precautions for staff returning to offices. Sources say Goldman is working on new measures, while across town, Morgan Stanley has just informed staff that they must soon provide proof of vaccination. Bloomberg’s Elisa Martinuzzi reports on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.” (Source: Bloomberg)

  • Oil extends losses on pandemic fears and rise in U.S. gasoline stockpiles

    Crude prices extended their losses into a sixth day on Thursday, hovering near 3-month lows, hurt by growing fears over slower fuel demand amid a spike in COVID-19 cases worldwide while an unexpected rise in U.S. gasoline inventories added to pressure. Brent crude was down 85 cents or 1.3% at $67.38 a barrel by 0019 GMT, having fallen 1.2% on Wednesday. "Crude prices continue to look vulnerable around those mid to late summer support levels - $65 in WTI and $67 in Brent," Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA Europe, said in a note.

  • Low-cost U.S. carrier Breeze Airways raises $200 million in new funding

    The parent company of new low-cost U.S. air carrier Breeze Airways said on Wednesday it had closed a $200 million Series B funding round led by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock Inc and Knighthead Capital Management LLC. Breeze Aviation Group Inc previously raised more than $100 million and began flights in late May. Breeze is now serving 16 U.S. cities and 39 routes. Breeze Chief Executive David Neeleman said on Wednesday the carrier has had more than 100,000 passengers since launching operations.

  • Leaders Need to Worry About All Stakeholders, Says Moderna Co-founder

    Aug.18 -- Noubar Afeyan, Moderna co-founder and chairman, and Flagship Pioneering founder and CEO, says it's a cop out if a CEO says they only worry about shareholders. He appears on "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations." This was recorded Aug. 10.

  • Cathie Wood’s Strategy Draws More Skeptics as Returns Wane

    (Bloomberg) -- Skeptics of superstar fund manager Cathie Wood are increasing and becoming more vocal. High-profile hedge fund investors such as Michael Burry, made famous by “The Big Short” movie, have disclosed short positions against Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund, while some appear to be trying to spar with her on social media and an anti-Ark ETF is also in works.Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s Chief Investment Officer Chris Bloomstran took to Twitter overnight to make some obse

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Would Benefit the Most From Marijuana Reform

    Earlier this year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the New York Democrat, introduced draft legislation that could legalize marijuana at the federal level. Two companies that have the most to gain if there is major reform are Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) and Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF). Green Thumb Industries has been aggressively growing its operations across the U.S. On Aug. 9, it opened its 62nd retail location; two years ago, it was at just 28.

  • Brent Crude Hits $70 With Delta Variant Gaining Traction

    Brent bulls seem to be in a better mood following a period of hovering around a crucial technical resistance area of $68 a barrel.

  • Meet the Long Island guys who love unloved shopping malls

    Busted malls? They’ll pay cash. Why two guys in Long Island, New York, see a gold mine in paying all-cash for malls discarded by other property owners.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • Pakistan's Airlift raises $85 million for its quick commerce startup, eyes international expansion

    A one-year-old startup that is attempting to build the railroads for e-commerce in Pakistan has just secured a mega round of funding in a major boost to the South Asia nation’s nascent startup ecosystem. Airlift operates a quick commerce service in eight cities, including Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad in Pakistan. Users can order groceries, fresh produce and other essential items, including medicines, as well as sports goods from the Airlift website or app and have it delivered to them in 30 minutes.

  • Bitcoin is king of crypto but ‘Ethereum’s ascent to the top of the cryptoverse seems unstoppable,’ says analyst

    Bitcoin, the world's No. 1 crypto in the world and the genesis of the current revolution in digital assets may one day bow down to a new king of the sector, speculates a researcher.

  • Housing's summer swoon continues

    The housing market has been in a frenzied state for over a year now, but the cracks in this market have been evident for some time.

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Nvidia beat Wall Street expectations on its Q2 2022 earnings thanks to the strength of its gaming and data center businesses.

  • 4 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,100% (or More) by 2025

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and abundant access to this cheap capital have fueled hiring, innovation, and even acquisitions among fast-paced companies.

  • Why Is Everything More Expensive Right Now? Let This Stuffed Giraffe Explain

    Follow a giraffe from China to San Francisco to understand just how clogged the supply chain is

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    Simple, straightforward, recurring revenue kinds of products make these names perfect dividend-paying companies.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.