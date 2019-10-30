The BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Share Price Is Down 11% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. That downside risk was realized by BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 11%. That's well bellow the market return of 14%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 1.6% over three years. The silver lining is that the stock is up 3.2% in about a week.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the BankFinancial share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 35%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

BankFinancial managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, BankFinancial's TSR for the last year was -8.1%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

BankFinancial shareholders are down 8.1% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 14%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 3.7%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. If you would like to research BankFinancial in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

