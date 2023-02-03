BankFinancial's (NASDAQ:BFIN) Dividend Will Be $0.10

BankFinancial Corporation's (NASDAQ:BFIN) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.10 per share on 24th of February. The dividend yield will be 3.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

BankFinancial's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

BankFinancial has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but BankFinancial's payout ratio of 50% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 58.2% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 36% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

BankFinancial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.04 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 26% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. BankFinancial has impressed us by growing EPS at 11% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

BankFinancial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think BankFinancial might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in BankFinancial stock. Is BankFinancial not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

