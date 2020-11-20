BankFirst Capital Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

COLUMBUS, Miss., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share payable December 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2020.

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary bank, stated, "We are excited to announce our 2020 dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock."

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION

BankFirst Financial Services, the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of BankFirst Capital Corporation, was founded in 1888 and is a $1.7 billion financial institution that is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, with additional branch offices in Flowood, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Gordo, Haleyville, Lynn, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates one mortgage production office in Oxford, Mississippi. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.bankfirstfs.com.

