Banking crisis: President Joe Biden says taxpayer funds won't be used to bail out SVB, Signature bank

1.8k
Francesca Chambers, USA TODAY
·1 min read

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden attempted to calm market and taxpayer jitters on Monday morning, saying that Americans can have "confidence" in the banking system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

"Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe," Biden said at the White House. "Your deposits will be there when you need them."

Biden said "no losses" would be borne by taxpayers, and the money would come from the fees that banks pay into the Deposit Insurance Fund.

Federal regulators also assessed over the weekend that Signature Bank of New York presents a systemic risk and said they were taking it over. Biden said Monday that managers of the banks would be fired, and investors would not be protected.

SVB Latest: Regulators offer plan to 'ensure U.S. banking system continues to perform its vital roles'

'A brutal day':How Silicon Valley Bank's failure shook businesses from wine country to London

Janet Yellen: No bailout for Silicon Valley Bank; focus is on helping depositors

Stocks were mixed as the markets reacted to federal regulators' plan and Biden's speech.

Silicon Valley Bank's failure is the second largest since the 2008 financial crisis and came after struggling tech companies made a run on the bank, withdrawing cash at a rapid pace and forcing the bank into a position where it had to sell bonds at a loss to cover the withdrawals.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stressed Sunday that since the banking system's failure, better controls are in place, including capital and liquidity supervision. She said on CBS' "Face the Nation" that the system proved its "resilience" during the coronavirus pandemic, "so Americans can have confidence in the safety and soundness of our banking system."

Francesca Chambers is a White House Correspondent for USA TODAY. Follow her on Twitter @fran_chambers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden says taxpayer funds won't be used to bail out SVB after collapse

Recommended Stories

  • Judge in Abortion Pill Case Set Hearing but Sought to Delay Telling the Public

    The federal judge in a closely watched lawsuit that seeks to overturn federal approval of a widely used abortion pill has scheduled the first hearing in the case for this week, but he planned to delay making the public aware of it, according to people familiar with the case. Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, of the Northern District in Texas, told lawyers in the case Friday that he was scheduling the hearing for Wednesday morning. However, he asked them not to disclose that information and said he wou

  • Biden administration wants Congress to bar airlines from charging family seating fees

    The Biden administration on Monday asked U.S. lawmakers to approve legislation to bar airlines from charging family seating fees if adjacent seats are available during booking. U.S. Transportation Secretary (USDOT) Pete Buttigieg wrote lawmakers and sent them draft legislation that would ban airlines from charging an accompanying adult to sit next to children 13 or younger if certain conditions are met. Buttigieg wrote USDOT "remains concerned that airlines' policies do not guarantee adjacent seats for young children traveling with a family member and that airlines do not guarantee the adjacent seating at no additional cost."

  • Jimmy Kimmel calls out the slap, absent invitees Tom Cruise and James Cameron, lack of female directing nominees in Oscars opening monologue

    The late night host showed up for this third gig as Academy Awards emcee with plenty of backup to prevent a replay of last year's slap.

  • Hundreds of migrants attempt to storm the US-Mexico border

    Hundreds of people tried to storm the US-Mexico border on Sunday, after a rumor that migrants would be allowed to cross into the United States. About 200,000 people try to cross the border from Mexico to the United States each month.

  • 'Everything Everywhere' emotional wins, a Disney commercial, Colin Farrell and 'Naatu, Naatu': Highs, lows and head-scratchers of the 2023 Oscars

    From "Everything Everywhere All at Once" speeches to Disney's "The Little Mermaid" interruption, here were Sunday evening's most memorable moments — for better or worse.

  • Fathers Gained Family Time in the Pandemic. Many Don't Want to Give It Back.

    When the pandemic hit, Steve Gaffney was laid off from his longtime job at a company that provided lighting for events. Three weeks later, his daughter Morgan was born. At 42, he became a stay-at-home father. It made sense for their family: His partner, who unlike him has a college degree, earned more, and as a facilities manager she was always on call. As a result, he has experienced Morgan’s childhood in a far different way than he did raising his three older children with his former wife. Sig

  • US turns to new ways to punish Russian oligarchs for the war

    The U.S. has begun an aggressive new push to inflict pain on Russia’s economy and specifically its oligarchs with the intent of thwarting the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. From the Treasury Department to the Justice Department, U.S. officials will focus on efforts to legally liquidate the property of Russian oligarchs, expand financial penalties on those who facilitate the evasion of sanctions, and close loopholes in the law that allow oligarchs to use shell companies to move through the U.S. financial system.

  • Trump looks to play catch-up to DeSantis on education in 2024 race

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has shown that waging cultural warfare over education can pay off with voters, and now Donald Trump is looking to get in on the action. The former president, who is making another bid for the White House in 2024, is slated to deliver remarks on education policy at a campaign event in the key early voting state of Iowa on Monday. Much of what Trump is expected to outline appears to be cribbed from DeSantis’ conservative playbook, including prohibitions on teaching so-called critical race theory and “gender ideology” while giving parents a greater say in their local schools by adopting a “Parental Bill of Rights.”

  • Here are this year's 5 biggest NCAA tournament bracket snubs

    Rutgers headlines the list of bubble teams who didn't see their names pop up during Sunday's NCAA tournament Selection Show.

  • Caterpillar union workers vote in favor of six-year labor agreement

    (Reuters) -The United Auto Workers (UAW) union said members at four local chapters working at Caterpillar had voted in favor of a new six-year labor contract with the firm, preventing a strike at the world's largest maker of construction and mining equipment. "The terms of the contract are effective immediately (March 13)," UAW said in a statement on Sunday. In a notice seen by Reuters, 71.5% of union members voted to accept the tentative agreement.

  • Ruth E. Carter becomes 1st Black woman to win 2 Oscars

    Ruth E. Carter made history: The costume designer behind the “Black Panther” films became the first Black woman to win two Oscars. Carter took home best costume design Sunday night at the 95th Academy Awards for the Marvel sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Carter also won in 2018 for “Black Panther,” which made her the first African American to win in the category.

  • With Fingerprints, DNA and Photos, Turkey Seeks Families of the Missing

    NARLICA, Turkey — When a powerful earthquake struck southern Turkey last month, a lawyer concluded that her relatives had been buried in the rubble of their collapsed apartment. Three days later, rescue workers recovered the bodies of her mother and brother, she said, but days, then weeks, then a month passed with no sign of her father. His disappearance plunged her into a terrifying mystery faced by families across the quake zone whose loved ones are still missing. “I can’t find my father anywh

  • Here's what the men's NCAA tournament selection committee got right and wrong

    Houston over Kansas and Texas A&M's seeding were among the selection committee's most controversial decisions, as was one bubble team's inclusion in the field at all.

  • The winter COVID wave that wasn't: Why the US didn't see a surge

    Weekly cases and deaths in late winter 2022-23 are on par with what was seen in spring 2022, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Experts told ABC News that a combination of more immunity, better treatments, less severe infections and more people following mitigation measures likely played a role. "We did not see a wave because we had a very high immunity due to infections and vaccinations," Dr. Ali Mokdad, an epidemiologist with the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle, told ABC News.

  • Football star Terrell Owens said these are some of ‘the most idiotic’ purchases we can make. Pros say avoiding those kinds of expense traps could save you big bucks

    Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens played 15 seasons, earning an estimated $80 million dollars from salary and endorsements, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. Owens added: “I think those are some of the most idiotic purchases I think players can do, especially when they don’t have that money in the bank account to really pay for that stuff.”

  • 'Indentured servitude': Nurses hit with hefty debt when trying to leave hospitals

    Requiring nurses to repay for training programs has become increasingly common with some hospitals sending $15,000 bills.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis's Oscar Win Has Sparked Backlash And People Are Not Holding Back

    Fans are criticizing Jamie Lee Curtis's "Best Supporting Actress" win over fellow nominees Angela Bassett and Stephanie Hsu.

  • Las Vegas water agency seeks power to limit residential use

    Ornamental lawns are banned in Las Vegas, the size of new swimming pools is capped and much of the water used in homes is sent down a wash to be recycled, but Nevada is looking at another significant step to ensure the water supply for one of the driest major metropolitan areas in the U.S. State lawmakers on Monday are scheduled to discuss granting the power to limit what comes out of residents’ taps to the Southern Nevada Water Authority, the agency managing the Colorado River supply to the city. If lawmakers approve the bill, Nevada would be the first state to give a water agency permanent jurisdiction over the amount of residential use.

  • In Budget Talks, Biden Rejects 'Hard Choices' of the Past

    WASHINGTON — Months after losing control of the House in 2010, President Barack Obama and his vice president, Joe Biden, released a budget proposal that bowed to Republican warnings about the need to rein in spending by promising a freeze in popular programs such as education. Now president, Biden is confronting the same equation, with an emboldened new Republican majority in the House demanding deep spending cuts. But this time, Biden has made a sharp break from the past. His proposed budget do

  • Angela Bassett’s Face When She Lost The Oscar To Jamie Lee Curtis Is Breaking Hearts

    Twitter had a lot of feelings about Curtis winning over Bassett — and they weren’t positive.