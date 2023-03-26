Banking Crisis Has Triggered Capital Flight From Oil To Gold

Editor OilPrice.com
·5 min read

The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has sent shockwaves through the entire financial sector and marked the biggest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. Being the only publicly traded bank focused on Silicon Valley and startups for four decades, the swift collapse has particularly rattled the venture capital community and left climate tech startups in a crisis.

But the energy markets have not been spared, with oil prices crashing to multi-year lows following the ensuing banking crisis. Oil prices crashed spectacularly, with WTI crude falling from $80.46 per barrel just 10 days prior to the $67 range, while Brent declined from $86.18 per barrel to the $73 range, levels they last touched in December 2021. Commodity analysts at Standard Chartered warned that the oil price crash had been exacerbated by hedging activity–specifically, due to gamma hedging effects, with banks selling oil to manage their side of options as prices fell through the strike prices of oil producers put options and volatility increases. The negative price effect has been exacerbated because the main cliff-face of producer puts currently occupies a narrow price range.

And now the latest Commitment of Traders (CoT) report published by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has revealed where that oil money flowed to.

Commodity analysts at Standard Chartered have combined the CoT data with the equivalent Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) data and found that there was heavy selling of crude oil and gasoline, combined with a rapid move by funds into precious metals four days after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank but six days before Brent hit a 14-month low of USD 70.12 per barrel.

Indeed, silver and gold saw a net increase in long positions while all other classes of crude and crude products apart from heating oil and natural gas saw a net increase in short positions.

Related: Will Brent Break Below $70 This Year?

During that period, money-manager net selling across the four main Brent and WTI

Contracts hit a staggering 128.1 million barrels (mb) in the week to 14 March. Meanwhile,

StanChart’s crude oil positioning index fell 41.6 w/w to -67.0, the largest single-week decline in six years, while its gasoline positioning index fell by 36.4 to -6.6, marking the first time it had turned negative in 20 months.

Not surprisingly, gold prices have jumped nearly 9% since March 10, and now sit at $1,995/Oz, not far from the all-time high while silver prices have rocketed over 16% to trade at $23.35/Oz.

Source: Standard Chartered Research

Banking Fears Linger

Previously, StanChart analysts had said that the unwinding of speculative length appears to be complete at this juncture, thus lowering selling pressure, but had warned that prices might retest the lows if the FOMC hikes its policy rate by more than the widely expected margin of 25bps. The markets have successfully scaled that wall of worry after the Fed’s hike on Wednesday came in-line with expectations. The Fed also indicated that the current rate hike cycle is nearing an end. StanChart expects last week’s gamma effects to reverse course with banks buying back positions thus reinforcing the short-term rebound. Beyond that, StanChart says oil prices will largely be dictated by OPEC’s and consuming countries’ strategic inventory policy shifts. The commodity experts are bullish that the path of least resistance for oil prices at this point is higher, not lower.

Yet oil prices, after a brief rebound, continue to face significant selling pressure, with both WTI and Brent crude down 2.5% on Friday’s intraday session. Apparently, banking fears are far from over and this situation could linger for a while. The market appears to be reacting to some other unfolding banking drama whereby shares of Germany’s Deutsche Bank have plunged 11% on Friday after its credit default swaps started pushing higher. Credit swaps are used for insuring the bank's debt against the risk of default, and rising rates means the market thinks the risk of DB defaulting is rising. DB’s woes have put the European banking sector in reverse gear, taking down with them shares of BarclaysBNP ParibasUBS and Societe Generale.

Underlying sentiment is still cautious and in this environment no one wants to go into the weekend risk-on,” Nordea chief analyst Jan von Gerich has told Reuters.

This comes despite European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reassuring EU leaders that the euro area banking sector was resilient due to strong liquidity positions, ample capital and post-2008 reforms. She also said the ECB toolkit was ready to provide liquidity to the financial system if the need arises.

The bigger question here is whether the recent spate of bank failures and crises, including the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and liquidity crisis at banking giant Credit Suisse, can be written off as “idiosyncratic” events or mark the unfolding of another global financial crisis. Right now the markets remain jittery and don’t appear to know what to make of the entire saga.

But as UBS Wealth chief investment officer Mark Haefele has said, the swift action by the FDIC to guarantee deposits and by the Fed to lend to banks that require funds will solve liquidity-related risks for U.S. banks and also for the U.S. branches of foreign banks.A week ago, we witnessed another rout for mid-cap regional banks stocks, before reports emerged that big banks would come to their aid. The SPDR® S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSE:KRE) has crashed more than 25% since the SVB snafu, but appears to have stabilized lately.

That suggests that energy markets could also quickly recover after the dust settles.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Read this article on OilPrice.com

Recommended Stories

  • First Citizens Said to Near Deal for Silicon Valley Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. is in advanced talks to acquire Silicon Valley Bank after its collapse earlier this month, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebatePutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeValley National, First Citizens Said to Bid on Silicon ValleyFirst Citizens cou

  • New Tornado Watch includes Mississippi, Louisiana

    A Tornado Watch is in effect for Mississippi until 11 p.m. The threat for severe weather includes some of the same areas that were struck by deadly tornadoes on Friday.

  • 12 Most Profitable Gold Stocks Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 Most Profitable Gold Stocks Now. You can skip our industry overview and go directly to the 5 Most Profitable Gold Stocks Now. Gold is a highly liquid asset, mostly used as a form of investment by households and institutional investors. The precious metal has been used as a […]

  • ANZ's CEO says banking turmoil has potential to trigger financial crisis

    Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's CEO said on Monday the latest turmoil in the global banking system had the potential to trigger a financial crisis though it was early to predict it could bring one similar to that in 2008. Authorities around the world are on high alert for the fallout from the recent turmoil at banks following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the U.S. and the emergency takeover of Swiss lender Credit Suisse. But he said it was premature to assume the current condition could result in "another GFC", referring to the global financial crisis around 15 years ago that plunged the world's major advanced economies into their worst recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

  • Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Night Cream Is ‘Comparable to The La Mer Face Cream’—& It’s Just $22

    La Mer has left the chat.

  • Where Financial Risk Lies, in 12 Charts

    The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was driven in part by assets that lost value when interest rates rose from near zero. Banks lost money on securities sensitive to interest rates such as Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities. If, as the Federal Reserve hopes, those rates slow the economy to ease inflation, the banks could face other losses.

  • Oil Traders’ Bearish Turn Signals Prices May Stay Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Ask the world’s biggest oil traders where the market is headed as prices hover near a 15-month low, and you’ll hear almost universal agreement: The stage is set for a rally. Most Read from BloombergBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebatePutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeValley National, First Citizens Said to Bid on Silicon ValleyBut an exami

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Children's Place recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Owen Wilson says his wig 'does a lot of the heavy lifting' in his new Bob Ross–inspired film Paint

    The actor plays a local treasure famous for his landscape paintings who finds a rival in a new painter hired to shake up his show's channel.

  • US mulls more support for banks while giving First Republic time - Bloomberg News

    All deliberations are at an early stage and an expansion of the Federal Reserve's emergency lending program is one of the many considerations by officials to support the failing lender, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the situation. While any changes to the Fed's liquidity offerings would apply to all eligible users, the adjustments could be designed to ensure that First Republic benefits from the changes, Bloomberg said. Representatives for the U.S. Treasury, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and First Republic Bank declined to comment.

  • Some workers are worried that ChatGPT will replace their jobs. They might be right

    ChatGPT and other generative AI tools are starting to see more widespread adoption. That has some workers worried.

  • The Flight to Safety Is About the Next Recession, Not Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Fears of tightening financial conditions leading to a recession are driving traders to rethink their risk exposure and seek out safety in the stock market. Most Read from BloombergBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebatePutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeValley National, First Citizens Said to Bid on Silicon Valley“It ain’t pretty out there,” s

  • Silicon Valley Loses a Giant

    Semiconductor maker Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, who pioneered a theory on the technological evolution of computer chips, died on March 24 at the age of 94.

  • Panic Around Deutsche Bank Being The 'Next Credit Suisse' Spreads

    The fall of 167-year-old Credit Suisse , which UBS committed to acquire on March 19, has thrown the European banking world in crisis. Shares of Stoxx Europe 600, which is made up of the 600 biggest banks in Europe, are down 4% from a month ago while German giant Deutsche Bank 's stock has been falling for three consecutive days. Over the last few years, Deutsche Bank in particular has been through a lot of tumult.

  • What's next for the U.S. economy? 'The extent of these effects is uncertain.'

    Turmoil in the banking system has made for a murkier outlook for the economy.

  • These 2 Hot Stocks Could Rise By at Least 147% This Year, Per Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts often have some pretty outrageous predictions about where the prices of growth stocks are going, and 2023 is no exception. Unfortunately, the picture is very much the same as it is with Green Thumb Industries, with an excess amount of marijuana on the market driving prices down, and the bear market scaring investors away from (perhaps only temporarily) unprofitable, low-growth businesses.

  • Want $300 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $8,700 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These phenomenal income stocks, with an average yield of 13.86%, can put $300 in your pocket every three months with an initial investment of $8,700.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 80% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    One of the fastest-growing companies in the cybersecurity industry is up for grabs at a steep discount.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy If You Want to Get Paid Every Month

    If you have bills to pay every month, like most of us, buying stocks that make dividend payments every month could make your budgeting process a lot easier. Of course, buying stocks simply because they pay every month isn't a great strategy. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE: PFLT) is a business development company (BDC) with unusually predictable cash flows.

  • These Foods Will Be In Short Supply In 2023, So Stock Up Now (Or Find Alternatives)

    It was a bad year for food shortages in 2022, with categories including eggs and baby formula hit hard. Unfortunately, 2023 could see its own batches of food shortages. Here's what consumers should...