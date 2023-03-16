Banking 2023: How Banking’s Evolution Is Affecting Your Money

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
Pekic / iStock.com
Pekic / iStock.com

Gone are the days when you have to visit a physical bank branch to deposit a check, apply for a loan or open a credit card. And with the rise of online banks and neobanks, your choices of where to bank have expanded dramatically. But what does this all mean for you and your bottom line?

Find Out: What To Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account
Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered

Here’s a look at how the evolution of the banking industry affects consumers.

Added Convenience and Flexibility

“The banking industry has undergone significant changes in recent years, with a shift towards digital banking and an increasing focus on user-friendly tools and customer experience,” said Dennis Shirshikov, finance and economics expert and head of growth at Awning.com.

Consumers now have access to their accounts 24/7 and can perform financial transactions whenever they want from wherever they are.

“For many people, this has been a major convenience, as it allows them to manage their finances on the go and avoid the hassle of visiting a physical bank branch,” Shirshikov said.

More Choices

Another change in the banking industry has been the increasing availability of financial products and services.

“In the past, banks offered a relatively limited selection of financial products, such as checking and savings accounts, loans and credit cards,” Shirshikov said. “Today, banks and other financial institutions offer a much wider range of products, including investment products, insurance, and even online lending and wealth management services. This has given consumers more options and flexibility when it comes to managing their finances.”

In addition to being able to easily access more financial products and services, the availability of more options allows consumers to “comparison shop” to find the best accounts for their needs.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Bankruptcy Is an Acceptable Way To Escape Student Loan Debt?

Easier Access to Funds

Whether you want to take out a loan or send money to a friend, the rise of fintech firms has made giving and getting money much easier.

“Fintech firms have disrupted traditional banking models by offering innovative financial products and services that are often more convenient and cost-effective than those offered by traditional banks,” Shirshikov said. “For example, fintech firms have introduced new payment methods, such as mobile payments and peer-to-peer lending platforms, which have made it easier for consumers to manage their finances and access credit.”

New Risks

While there are numerous advantages to being able to do all of your banking at the click of a button, there are also some risks involved.

“The shift towards digital banking has introduced new risks, such as the possibility of cyber attacks or financial fraud,” Shirshikov said. “It’s important for consumers to stay informed and be proactive in managing their finances to ensure that they are taking advantage of the benefits of the evolving banking industry while also protecting themselves from potential risks.”

People Without Internet or the Non-Tech-Savvy Could Be Left Behind

Another downside of the shift towards digital is that this could leave some people without access to banking.

“There’s an ongoing shift to digitize the banking industry, a concept which will take on a whole new reality as governments begin transitioning to central bank digital currencies,” said Richard Gardner, financial technology expert and CEO of Modulus. “This move will significantly affect consumers, particularly those who are aging and without technological access.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Banking 2023: How Banking’s Evolution Is Affecting Your Money

Recommended Stories

  • Failure of Silicon Valley Bank has Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo’s name written all over it | Opinion

    The push to deregulate massive banks didn’t help one community bank in Idaho. But the bank failures it triggered are hitting home.

  • Des Moines woman finally gets lottery winnings from check bank refused to deposit

    Chase Bank has provided no explanation for freezing Veronica Cruz's account and cancelling her debit card

  • ‘Very important for your cash.’ Here’s what accounts are, and are not, insured by the FDIC

    Depositors at Silicon Valley Bank watched this week as their bank’s market value plummeted more than 60%, and it was later shuttered by regulators. Meanwhile, regional bank stocks from the likes of KeyCorp, Truist Financial, Fifth Third Bancorp, and Citizens Financial Group also tumbled. “All customers who had deposits in these banks can rest assured … they’ll be protected and they’ll have access to their money as of today.”

  • Pay My Legal Bills Before Anyone Else, Sam Bankman-Fried Tells FTX

    The disgraced founder of the failed cryptocurrency exchange is facing legal bills in the millions of dollars and wants "priority" access to the firm's director and officer insurance.

  • Are Certificates of Deposit (CDs) FDIC-Insured?

    Certificates of deposit (CDs) offer a great, more structured way to save. CDs have specific time terms that typically vary from a few months to a decade. After you make your initial deposit, you can't access your funds until the … Continue reading → The post Are Certificates of Deposit (CDs) FDIC-Insured? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These 4 banks now offer 5% or more on checking and savings accounts

    It’s been over a decade since savings rates have been this high. There are no monthly maintenance fees and no deposit or balance requirements to earn 5.02% APY with a UFB Preferred Savings account.

  • Bank of America won big from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    Sources familiar with the matter say former Silicon Valley Bank customers are looking to put their money in the safest institution possible.

  • Fox Liberal Pundit Pushes Back on Network’s ‘Woke’ SVB Narrative

    Jessica Tarlov, co-host of the Fox News roundtable show The Five, took issue Tuesday with conservative pundits—some on her own network—placing the blame for Silicon Valley Bank’s failure on diversity initiatives in the workplace and prioritizing “woke-ness” above financial concerns.Tarlov began by referencing a New York Post story from Monday in which a tech insider told the Republican-friendly outlet that SVB was “the bank of the Democrats.” “If it was the Bank of MAGA, what are the chances it

  • FTX transferred $2.2 billion to Bankman-Fried via related entities, new managers say

    Overall more than $3.2 billion was transferred through payments and loans to company founders and key employees, FTX said in a statement on Wednesday. These payments were made chiefly from Alameda Research hedge fund, FTX said, adding that it made these disclosures by filing schedules and statements of financial affairs with the bankruptcy court. The crypto exchange said the transfers did not include over $240 million spent to purchase luxury property in the Bahamas, political and charitable donations made directly by the FTX debtors, and substantial transfers to non-debtor units in the Bahamas and other jurisdictions.

  • Are My Assets Safe if a Spouse or I Go into a Nursing Home?

    While so many people are financially prepared for the amount they will need in retirement, many fail to consider how their situation might change due to a disability. Unfortunately, a disability is the most common reason for nursing home placement. By … Continue reading → The post Asset Protection If a Spouse Goes into a Nursing Home appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 6 Things To Do When Your Savings Account Hits $10,000

    According to a recent GOBankingRates survey, about 13% of respondents have more than $10,000 in their savings accounts. The vast majority of those polled had considerably less. Nearly one-third...

  • I’m 70 and weighing whether to ‘sell everything’ and put it all in Treasuries, or hire a financial adviser even though it would cost $20K a year. What should I do?

    THE ADVICER MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Money Move 'Will Mess Up Relationships' With Friends and Family

    Image source: Getty Images There's a good chance that at some point in life, a friend or family member will ask you for a loan. Maybe they're short on cash while waiting for their next paycheck, or they need some help to cover a big expense.

  • It’s raining money on Bank of America. Inflows of over $15 billion reportedly seen amid SVB fallout

    Rattled by the collapse of three U.S. banks within a week, customers poured $15 billion into the too-big-to-fail bank.

  • FDIC returned $40 billion in U.S. Treasury funds, reversing withdrawal after SVB takeover

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp deposited $40 billion back into the U.S. Treasury General Account on Tuesday, reversing a $40 billion withdrawal on Friday as the regulator took control of the failed Silicon Valley Bank, Treasury financial data released on Wednesday showed. A Treasury spokesperson referred questions about the fund transfers to the FDIC, which declined comment. On Tuesday, before the restoration of the funds was disclosed in the latest Daily Treasury Statement, the Treasury said that the $40 billion withdrawal would not affect estimates for when it would no longer be able to pay all U.S. government bills without a debt ceiling increase.

  • I Finally Found the Perfect Place to Invest My Emergency Savings Fund

    Intellectually, I've always known it was ridiculous, but it wasn't until I got into the habit of investing a portion of our emergency fund in Treasury bills that I finally relaxed. Now that I'm in the habit of putting our rainy day cash into Treasury bills (T-bills), I'm embarrassed it took so long for me to make a move. If you're not familiar with how T-bills work, allow me to gush over the benefits.

  • 81% of Carl Icahn's Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Stocks

    Carl Icahn is one of the most successful investors on Wall Street, and he takes a value-investing approach similar to Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. This differs from Buffett, who buys undervalued stocks with the intention of holding them indefinitely. Investors can catch a glimpse of what Carl Icahn's investing in based on his most recent Form 13F filing.

  • Collecting Dividends in Your Brokerage Account? This Could Be the Best Thing to Do With Them

    Any money you need for near-term savings goals or emergencies should sit in your savings account. Now you might own a range of stocks in your brokerage account, and that's a good thing. When they go the latter route, it results in dividend payments.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • Switch to Roth Contributions If You Have This Much Money

    Deciding whether to save in a pretax or Roth account for retirement just got a little easier – at least for people 50 and older. T. Rowe Price has pinpointed how much late-career workers who want to leave money to … Continue reading → The post Switch to Roth Contributions If You Have This Much Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.