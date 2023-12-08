New banking hub to open in Hornsea

Cottingham already has a banking hub and another is expected to open in Withernsea in 2024

A new Banking Hub is set to open in Hornsea in East Yorkshire later.

The facility on Newbegin will be available for customers of Barclays, Lloyds, HSBC, NatWest and Santander.

Banking Hubs are spaces shared by several different High Street lenders to help communities where all the bank branches have closed.

Graham Stuart, MP for Beverley and Holderness said access to a bank was "not a luxury, it is a vital service".

The Banking Hub will offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers can carry out regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday.

Hornsea was chosen to get a Banking Hub after LINK, the UK's cash access and cash machine network, identified the need for enhanced cash deposit services following the closure of bank branches in the town.

The hub will be officially opened by the Mayor of Hornsea, councillor Laura Embleton, at 11:00 GMT.

She said ahead of the event: "I know lots of residents who were very disappointed when the banks pulled out of the town.

"People are already saying how nice it is to be able to talk to real people and they feel it's safer than using the cash machines."

Mr Stuart added: "Whether you're a small business or pensioner, this will give you the freedom to manage your money in the way that is best for you."

