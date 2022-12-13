Bankman-Fried Accused of Record US Campaign-Finance Violations

1
Bill Allison
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the second biggest Democratic donor in the 2022 election cycle, is charged with violating campaign finance laws, in what could be the biggest infusion of illegal corporate money into US politics in decades.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The FTX founder and two other top executives at the bankrupt crypto empire have lavished $76.1 million on super-PACs and other political committees in recent years. That spending is now the subject of one of the eight criminal counts of the Justice Department’s indictment, which alleges the former billionaire conspired with other unnamed individuals to use corporate money and shadow donors starting in 2020 to contribute to political campaigns.

“This is the largest corporate conduit contribution case in US history,” said Brett Kappel, a political lawyer with Harmon Curran. He said the previous high involved the Grocery Manufacturers Association, now the Consumer Brands Association, which was fined $18 million for making $11 million in disguised corporate contributions in a Washington state referendum campaign. After a lengthy court battle, the association agreed to the fines in 2022.

The FTX collapse could pull in the dozens of Republican and Democrat candidates, super-PACS and other fundraising groups into a complicated legal proceeding, and could put them at reputational risk for holding money that may have come unwittingly from FTX’s customers accounts. The ongoing bankruptcy proceeding could also force fundraising committees to pay back the money — plus interest — just as they’re trying to bring in cash for the 2024 presidential election.

Under campaign finance laws, it’s illegal to donate corporate money to campaigns, parties and PACs. While super-PACs can accept direct donations from corporations, they have to disclose the source of the funds.

Bankman-Fried, Ryan Salame, the chief executive officer of FTX Digital Markets, and Nishad Singh, FTX’s director of engineering, have emerged as major political donors. They combined to give $70.5 million in the midterms, and Bankman-Fried previously donated $5.6 million in the 2020 election cycle.

All three received large sums of money in the form of loans made by Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund, according to a November bankruptcy filing. Bankman-Fried borrowed $1 billion, Singh took $543 million and Salame got $55 million.

Bankman-Fried received numerous loans and in one case signed as both the issuer and the recipient, John J. Ray III, who is now FTX chief executive, told lawmakers at a House hearing Tuesday.

“We have no information, at this time, as to what the purpose or the use of those funds were — and that is part of our investigation,” he said.

The indictment says only that the amount of money donated exceeded $25,000, the threshold triggering fines, a prison sentence of up to five years, or both.

Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams said Tuesday that the alleged scheme involved “dirty money” that was “used in service of Bankman-Fried’s desire to buy bipartisan influence and impact the direction of public policy in Washington.”

Bankman-Fried also is charged with wire fraud and conspiracy.

Previous schemes to use conduit contributions, an enforcement priority for the Justice Department, have tended to involve much smaller amounts — some, in part because donors used straw-man contributions to get around contribution limits to campaigns, said Craig Engle of ArentFox Schiff. Bankman-Fried and his colleagues gave about $1.8 million to committees with contribution limits, with the remainder going to super-PACs.

Since the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United case and related rulings, corporations can legally donate to super-PACs. FTX US and Alameda Research also donated directly to super-PACs, combining to give $8.4 million since 2020.

“There are so many ways to do things legally,” Engle said “I’m always surprised that people resort to illegal means.”

--With assistance from Allyson Versprille and Laura Davison.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia to reform mobile wallet, cross-border payments

    Australia's central bank wants mobile wallet providers to offer least cost routing options for merchants by the end of 2024, under new regulatory powers set to be granted by the government. In a speech on the payments system, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said merchants should have the option of which mobile wallet service to use rather than being locked in to one system as is often the case now. Wallet providers needed to finalise their plans and share them with the industry so the necessary investments across the payments ecosystem can get under way, said Lowe.

  • Strategist sees 'positive news coming' on inflation

    STORY: Consumer inflation data will be closely monitored on Tuesday, and is expected to show prices increased by 7.3% in November on an annual basis, slowing from the 7.7% rise in the previous month, while the "core" reading which excludes food and energy is expected to show a 6.1% increase from the 6.3% in the prior month.

  • India Aims to Harness the Market to Cut Deadly Air Pollution

    (Bloomberg) -- Farmers in India are being encouraged to sell their crop waste rather than burn it to help accelerate progress on curbing fires that spread a deadly, choking smog across key cities.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherStocks Notch Post-CPI Gain on E

  • NASA to conduct first global water survey from space

    A NASA-led international satellite mission was set for blastoff from Southern California early on Thursday on a major Earth science project to conduct a comprehensive survey of the world's oceans, lakes and rivers for the first time. Dubbed SWOT, short for Surface Water and Ocean Topography, the advanced radar satellite is designed to give scientists an unprecedented view of the life-giving fluid covering 70% of the planet, shedding new light on the mechanics and consequences of climate change. A Falcon 9 rocket, owned and operated by billionaire Elon Musk's commercial launch company SpaceX, was set to liftoff before dawn on Thursday from the Vandenberg U.S. Space Force Base, about 170 miles (275 km) northwest of Los Angeles, to carry SWOT into orbit.

  • Illumina defends $7.1 billion Grail buy to fend off antitrust regulators

    U.S. life sciences company Illumina Inc on Tuesday defended its $7.1 billion acquisition of biotech firm Grail Inc , pledging to keep selling its DNA sequencing services to other firms, as it seeks to head off a potential vote by U.S. antitrust regulators to kill the deal. The Federal Trade Commission, which enforces antitrust law, filed a complaint in March 2021 to stop Illumina's bid for its former subsidiary Grail. The agency cited concerns that Illumina, the dominant provider of DNA sequencing for multi-cancer early detection tests, might raise prices or refuse to keep selling to rivals of Grail, which is seeking to market a powerful test to diagnose many kinds of cancer from a single blood test.

  • Josh Heupel, coaches throughout the sport show support for Mike Leach

    Josh Heupel and coaches throughout the sport show support for Mike Leach.

  • China’s Economy Likely Worsened Before Abrupt Covid Policy Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s key indicators this week will likely show the economy worsened in November, putting it in a vulnerable position as Beijing’s sudden pivot away from Covid Zero brings more disruption to growth. Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherStocks Notc

  • Why Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, and Other FAANG Stocks Rallied on Tuesday

    Wall Street kicked the day with a broad-based rally on Tuesday. Technology stocks have been mauled by the bear market over the past year, but investors got a glimmer of hope today that the economy may finally be on the mend. The latest read on inflation gave investors a much-needed boost of confidence, which helped fuel the rally.

  • New Jersey woman charged in case of $164,000 stolen from elderly man

    A New Jersey woman was arrested following a complaint from an elderly man who had over $164,000 stolen from his personal checking accounts, according to the Old Saybrook police. An Old Saybrook resident reported the fraud to the police in February. An investigation into the report revealed that a fraudulent online account had been created through the victim’s account, with a checkbook ordered ...

  • Lennar set to report Q4 earnings after Wednesday’s closing bell

    Yahoo Finance Live's Pras Subramanian looks at Lennar shares ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow afternoon.

  • Ridgeland woman, teenager face charges in shooting in Jasper County, cops say

    The two followed a man home and shot into his house and car, police said.

  • Swift Bankman-Fried Indictment Points to ‘Avalanche of Evidence’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal prosecutors moved at warp speed to charge FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, defying expectations that a criminal case over the cryptocurrency exchange’s collapse would take months or even years to build.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherStoc

  • Police: 1 juvenile killed, 1 in critical condition after shooting in McKeesport

    A juvenile has died and another is in critical condition after a shooting in McKeesport on Tuesday.

  • School Shooting Tracker: Counting school shootings since 2013

    NBC News is tracking school shootings. Here’s what we found.

  • Exclusive-U.S. Justice Dept is split over charging Binance as crypto world falters - sources

    Splits between U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors are delaying the conclusion of a long-running criminal investigation into the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, four people familiar with the matter have told Reuters. The investigation began in 2018 and is focused on Binance's compliance with U.S. anti-money laundering laws and sanctions, these people said. The inquiry involves prosecutors at three Justice Department offices: the Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section, known as MLARS, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington in Seattle and the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team.

  • Piper Sandler moving headquarters to Hines project in Minneapolis' North Loop

    Piper Sandler plans to leave the downtown core — but it's not leaving Minneapolis, instead signing a lease for a new, mixed-use development near Target Field.

  • House Republicans deny far-right links to Buffalo mass shooter and Paul Pelosi attacker despite evidence

    GOP lawmakers downplayed far-right ideologies behind high-profile attacks in final hearing in years-long series on white supremacist and antidemocratic violence

  • Man accused of stabbing 77-year-old Buckhead woman to death had multiple previous arrests

    Detectives are now trying to determine exactly why he targeted the victim and how he got into the gated community.

  • Bahamas Regulators Slam New FTX Chief For ‘Key Misstatements’

    The Caribbean regulator claims John J. Ray III may be saying things to “advance questionable agendas.”

  • Mexico, Argentina, Colombia Slam Peru’s Treatment of Castillo

    (Bloomberg) -- The leftist governments of Mexico, Argentina and Colombia threw their support behind Pedro Castillo, the Peruvian leader impeached last week, adding a new twist to the crisis that has paralyzed swathes of the country and left several protesters dead. Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This