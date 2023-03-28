Bankman-Fried charged with paying $40M bribe to China

13
LARRY NEUMEISTER
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was charged with directing $40 million in bribes to one or more Chinese officials to unfreeze assets relating to his cryptocurrency business in a newly rewritten indictment unsealed Tuesday.

The charge of conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act raises to 13 the number of charges Bankman-Fried faces after he was arrested in the Bahamas in December and brought to the United States soon afterward.

FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. He has remained free on a $250 million personal recognizance bond that lets him stay with his parents in Palo Alto, California.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges that he cheated investors out of billions of dollars before his business collapsed.

The alleged bribes stemmed from the operation of Alameda Research, which is affiliated with FTX, Bankman-Fried's global cryptocurrency exchange.

The indictment said Chinese law enforcement authorities in early 2021 froze certain Alameda cryptocurrency trading accounts on two of China's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. The accounts, it said, contained about $1 billion in cryptocurrency.

Bankman-Fried understood that the accounts had been frozen by Chinese authoritIes as part of an ongoing probe of a particular Alameda trading counterparty, the indictment said.

After Bankman-Fried failed several attempts to unfreeze the accounts through the use of lawyers and lobbying, Bankman-Fried ultimately agreed to direct a multimillion dollar bribe to try to unfreeze the accounts, the indictment said.

The bribe payment of cryptocurrency then worth about $40 million was moved from Alameda's main trading account to a private cryptocurrency wallet in November 2021 and the frozen accounts were unfrozen at about the same time, the indictment said.

Meanwhile Tuesday, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers also sent Judge Lewis A. Kaplan a new to limit him to a laptop and a phone and block him from using any other cellphones, tablets, computers, video games or “smart” devices with internet access other than electronic devices owned by his lawyers that he might need to prepare for trial.

Kaplan set a Thursday hearing in the case.

Recommended Stories

  • Sam Bankman-Fried, prosecutors reach new bail agreement

    Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried said they reached an agreement with U.S. prosecutors on Monday on revised bail conditions, after a judge raised the prospect of sending the indicted FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder to jail pending trial. Under some of the proposed new conditions, Bankman-Fried would have a new phone with no internet capability and a basic laptop with limited functions, but be forbidden from using other electronic communication devices. The laptop will have monitoring software to track user activity and Bankman-Fried won't have administrative access to prevent tampering with the restrictions.

  • FTX's Bankman-Fried charged with bribing Chinese officials in new indictment

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday unveiled a new indictment against Sam Bankman-Fried, accusing the founder of now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange of conspiring to pay a $40 million bribe to Chinese government officials. The new bribery conspiracy charge adds the pressure on the 31-year-old former billionaire, who now faces a 13-count indictment over the November collapse of FTX. Prosecutors had previously accused Bankman-Fried of stealing billions of dollars in customer funds to plug losses at his Alameda Research hedge fund, and orchestrating an illegal campaign donation scheme to buy influence in Washington, D.C.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Charged With Bribing Chinese Government Officials

    The FTX founder now faces a total of 13 criminal charges in connection with the collapse of the crypto exchange.

  • Black female athletes: Having Black female coach is crucial

    It wasn't just Staley's coaching accolades, which include fueling South Carolina’s meteoric rise in women’s basketball, that sold Beal. Beal knew that Staley — a Black woman like her — would best understand how to guide her as she navigated both life and playing basketball on a big stage. Black female representation in the coaching and sports administrative ranks has existed on a minute scale — even in a sport like basketball, which along with track and field has the highest concentration of Black female college athletes.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's Lawyers, Prosecutors Agree on Proposed Bail Conditions

    The FTX founder will be given a new phone without internet access and a laptop with limited functionality.

  • Convicted murderer pleads guilty to illegal possession of firearms in Marion County

    A convicted murderer on parole in Florida is headed back to jail.

  • "He is Satan": audio of 2 prominent Russian figures allegedly criticising Putin gains traction in Russia

    A recording of a conversation that likely took place between Iosif Prigozhin, a music producer, and oligarch and billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov has leaked online and is gaining traction in Russia. In the audio, Prigozhin and Akhmedov criticise Russia's leadership, in particular President Vladimir Putin.

  • Marketmind: Banks are leaking money

    It's been a quiet Monday so far with Asian share markets mixed but U.S. and European stock futures higher, perhaps because they got through a weekend without another bank collapsing. There is some relief that First Citizens BancShares Inc is in advanced talks to acquire Silicon Valley Bank. There was also some talk the Federal Reserve could expand its new lending programme for banks as another step to reassuring depositors.

  • 'Mega-strike' disrupts travel in Germany

    A major strike brought much of Germany's air traffic, rail service and commuter lines to a halt on Monday as workers demand wage hikes in the face of brisk inflation.Workers at airports, ports, railways, buses and metro lines throughout much of Europe's top economy heeded a call by the Verdi and EVG unions for the 24-hour walkout."A labour struggle that has no impact is toothless," Verdi boss Frank Werneke told public broadcaster Phoenix.He acknowledged the stoppage would inflict pain on many commuters and holidaymakers, "but better one day of strain with the prospect of reaching a wage agreement than weeks of industrial action".Berlin's usually bustling central train station was mostly quiet on Monday morning, after the national railway cancelled long-distance and regional links across the country.Arrival and departure boards at Frankfurt airport, the nation's biggest, and Munich airport showed rows of cancelled flights.As the industrial action was largely publicised, many commuters had switched to other modes of transport.In Berlin, Simon, 31, a student, said he was expecting 30 minutes more of commuting time as he had to use two buses rather than the regional train which had been cancelled.But he said he found "the strike legitimate" as "many people have mobilised for better working conditions".Retiree Gloria Bierwald, 73, said however that "the strike goes to far"."What the strikers are asking for is relatively exaggerated. I am of the opinion that people should be satisfied when they have a job."- Ill-tempered dispute -To prevent supply gaps, Transport Minister Volker Wissing had ordered states to lift restrictions on truck deliveries on Sunday, while asking airports to allow late-night takeoffs and landings "so stranded passengers can reach their destinations".Verdi represents around 2.5 million public sector employees, while EVG represents 230,000 workers on the railways and at bus companies.The rare joint strike marks an escalation of an increasingly ill-tempered dispute over a pay packet to blunt the impact of surging inflation.Employers, mostly the state and public sector companies, have so far refused the demands, instead offering a rise of five percent with two one-off payments of 1,000 ($1,100) and 1,500 euros, this year and next.&nbsp;Verdi is demanding a rise of 10.5 percent in monthly salaries, while EVG is seeking a 12-percent increase for those it represents.- 'Massive impact' -Martin Seiler, head of human resources at state-owned rail company Deutsche Bahn (DB), has described the nationwide strike as "groundless and unnecessary" and urged the unions to return to the negotiating table "immediately".The German airport association, which estimated about 380,000 air travellers would be affected, said the walkout "went beyond any imaginable and justifiable measure".Employers have accused labour representatives of contributing to a wage-price spiral that will only feed inflation, while unions say their members have been asked to bear the burden of the soaring cost of living.As in many other countries, people in Germany are struggling with high inflation -- it hit 8.7 percent in February -- after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent food and energy costs soaring.Similar strikes have taken place in Britain, where public and private sector workers have taken industrial action as inflation remains stubbornly above 10 percent.Germany's "mega-strike", as local media have dubbed it, follows industrial action in recent months in several sectors, from the postal service to airports and local transport.A third round of salary negotiations for public sector workers was due to begin on Monday.Earlier in March, airports in Bremen, Berlin, Hamburg and Hanover cancelled more than 350 flights after security staff walked out. Bus and metro staff in Frankfurt also staged a strike.Some unions, however, have succeeded in winning big pay increases.Postal workers obtained average monthly increases of 11.5 percent earlier in March, and in November IG Metall, Germany's biggest union, won hikes totalling 8.5 percent for almost four million employees that it represents.bur-dlc-str/hmn/lth

  • ‘American Idol’ Contestant Cam Amen Scores Platinum Ticket With Stunning ‘Hallelujah’ Rendition

    Judge Luke Bryan was moved to tears and called him "the best soul singer" the competition may have had.

  • Bald eagles that tragically lost egg now welcome new eaglet, Minnesota video shows

    “This single chick will be one well cared-for eaglet.”

  • Novo Nordisk (NVO) Meets Semaglutide Higher Dosage Study Goal

    Novo Nordisk (NVO) announces positive top-line results from its phase III increased dosage study of semaglutide, 25 mg and 50 mg, for the treatment of patients with type II diabetes.

  • Forget the John Calipari-to-Texas talk. The Longhorns have found a new basketball coach.

    Rodney Terry will remain the head basketball coach at Texas after leading the Longhorns to the Elite Eight while in charge of the program on an interim basis.

  • A Highland Park mass shooting survivor crashed Fox News' coverage of a deadly Nashville school shooting and demanded gun reform: 'How is this still happening?'

    Monday's deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Nashville left 3 children and 3 adults dead, along with the 28-year-old female shooter.

  • Media: Bulgaria may secretly send $189 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine

    Bulgaria will likely sell "hundreds of thousands" of ammunition rounds to Ukraine through intermediaries, the country's former defense minister Boyko Noev told Bulgarian TV channel, cited by Euroactiv.

  • Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has hilarious take on Commanders’ sale

    Mike McDaniel remembers his time in Washington, and it relates to coffee.

  • 22 Movie Jokes People Admit They Didn't Understand Until Literal Years Later

    "I watched Mary Poppins when I was 4, and I didn't get that joke until I was 30."

  • 26 Burger King locations closing in metro Detroit

    More than two dozen Burger King locations are expected to close by next month with hundreds of people losing their jobs.

  • Agency identifies remains of Army corporal, Korean War POW

    Sgt. Lawrence J. Robidoux served in B Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division in November 1950 when he was reported missing.

  • Review: Vietnam vets try to help nation they once attacked

    In the U.S., we’ve mostly moved on from our military engagements in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. Manus Campbell, a Marine from New Jersey, and Chuck Searcy, an Army intelligence analyst from Georgia, have spent the past few decades in Vietnam leading efforts to heal the hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese still suffering from war wounds or diseases linked to herbicide exposure. Thanks to Campbell, Searcy and a small group of scientists and others, the U.S. and others are providing the resources to help find unexploded bombs and treat Vietnamese struggling with diseases likely linked to herbicide exposure.