Bankman-Fried: FTX in talks with 'a number of players' to help troubled exchange

FTX Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said the company is seeking other means to make up for the hole in its balance sheet after Binance called off a much-needed bailout for the troubled crypto exchange.

"There are a number of players who we are in talks with," Bankman-Fried tweeted on Thursday, stressing the greatest priority will be redeem customer deposits.

"We'll see how that ends up."

While FTX reportedly resumed customer withdrawals Thursday, its unravelling this week has sent tremors through the crypto world. Investors have dumped digital coins on contagion concerns at uncanny rates.

On Sunday, FTX saw roughly $5 billion in customer withdrawals, according to Bankman-Fried. The same day, crypto exchange Binance experienced its highest daily trading volume since September 2021 ($170.3 trillion), according to Nomics.

On Wednesday afternoon New York time, Bitcoin hit $15,985 according to a CF Benchmark index, a low not witnessed since November 2020. By Thursday, the token was back above $17,000 after a government report showed inflation cooling in November.

The episode continues to pull in even more parties.

For example, on Wednesday night, the founder of the Tron cryptocurrency network, Justin Sun, publicly stepped into the unfolding saga, with Sam Bankman-Fried retweeting Sun’s message even though it was vague to what degree Tron could help FTX.

“The ongoing liquidity crunch, despite short term in nature, is harmful to the industry development and investors alike,” Sun, who is also Grenada's ambassador to the World Trade Organization, said on Twitter late Wednesday. “My team has been working around the clock to avert further deterioration. I have faith that the situation is manageable following the wholistic approach together with our partners."

Sources familiar with the matter told Yahoo Finance of Sun's plan that “for now, the focus is to protect all the TRON ecosystem token holders and facilitate a place to resume withdrawals."

FTX logo is seen in this illustration taken, November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The week started with FTX's exchange token (FTT), which grants traders fee discounts, plummeting in value. After a Twitter spat with rival exchange Binance from Sunday through Tuesday, which sparked a surge in customer withdrawals, customers were shocked to discover FTX was slowing customer withdrawals as of Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, Binance’s founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao along with Bankman-Fried announced that the two companies had struck a non-binding agreement for Binance to buy FTX.com [link]. By Wednesday afternoon, Zhao called off the deal.

“In the beginning, our hope was to be able to support FTX’s customers to provide liquidity, but the issues are beyond our control or ability to help,” Binance said in an official statement shared with Yahoo Finance.

Investors continue to watch how far the fallout from FTX could spread.

For instance, Galaxy Digital and Multicoin Capital have both said they still have funds with the platform.

A person familiar with Galaxy Digital's situation said the company's $77m in money it has with FTX is less than 15% of its current total exposure on crypto exchanges.

And last year, FTX raised at least $1.72 billion in funds from venture capitalists, including BlackRock, Sequoia Capital, Paradigm, Lightspeed Ventures, Temasek, Tiger Global, Circle, Multicoin Capital and the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, according to Crunchbase.

On Wednesday night, Sequoia shared a letter to clients with Yahoo Finance that it also released over Twitter showing that the Silicon Valley powerhouse would write off its total investment into FTX through two different funds from $213.5 million to $0.

“We do not take our responsibility lightly and do extensive research and thorough due diligence on every investment we make. At the time of our investment in FTX, we ran a rigorous due diligence process,” Sequoia told clients, noting that last year FTX generated approximately $1 billion in revenue and more than $250 million in operating income.

