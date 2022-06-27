Bankman-Fried’s FTX Is Seeking a Path to Buy Robinhood

Bankman-Fried’s FTX Is Seeking a Path to Buy Robinhood
Annie Massa, Matthew Monks and Katie Roof
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange is exploring whether it might be able to acquire Robinhood Markets Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

FTX is deliberating internally how to buy the app-based brokerage, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter isn’t public. Robinhood hasn’t received a formal takeover approach from FTX, another person said. No final decision has been made and FTX could opt against pursuing a deal, the people said.

“We are excited about Robinhood’s business prospects and potential ways we could partner with them,” Bankman-Fried said Monday in an emailed statement. “That being said, there are no active M&A conversations with Robinhood.”

A spokesman for Menlo Park, California-based Robinhood declined to comment.

Robinhood’s co-founders, Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev and Chief Creative Officer Baiju Bhatt, control more than 50% of Robinhood’s voting power, according to a regulatory filing. In May, Bankman-Fried disclosed that a company he controls, Emergent Fidelity Technologies, bought a 7.6% stake in Robinhood. He paid about about $648 million for the shares.

Read more: Robinhood Surges After Sam Bankman-Fried Reports 7.6% Stake

Robinhood has lost about three-quarters of its value since the firm’s initial public offering last July. The stock surged following Bloomberg’s report, triggering a trading pause, and gained 14% to close Monday at $9.12. That lifted Robinhood’s market capitalization to almost $8 billion.

A deal would combine two companies that vaulted to prominence during a pandemic-fueled trading boom, only to struggle with sharp declines this year in equity and crypto markets. It would also mark the end of a period of dramatic transformation for Robinhood, a popular trading platform among fledgling investors, with 22.8 million accounts.

The brokerage popularized commission-free trading for people with modest account balances who piled into financial markets during the early days of Covid-19. Investor enthusiasm for meme stocks such as GameStop Corp. and digital tokens including Dogecoin fueled its ascent.

Read more: Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

Robinhood has struggled to maintain that momentum since the IPO, with active users and revenue plummeting. FTX, meanwhile, has been on the hunt for deals. It acquired Embed Financial Technologies earlier this month, giving one of the world’s biggest crypto exchanges a foothold in US stock trading and clearing. FTX announced it was beginning to roll out its own US equity-trading platform in May.

Bankman-Fried is one of the richest people in crypto, worth almost $10 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Read this next: A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune Away

(Updates with approximate cost of Bankman-Fried’s initial Robinhood stake in fifth paragraph, closing share price in sixth.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Robinhood Shares Spike on Report FTX May Be Seeking to Acquire It

    Plans are still in the preliminary stages, according to a report from Bloomberg.

  • Robinhood stock spikes after reported deal interest from FTX

    Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. were surging about 15% in afternoon trading Monday after a Bloomberg News report said that FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried, was

  • Robinhood shares resume trading as Bankman-Fried's FTX explores acquisition deal

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith checks out Robinhood's stock continuing to trade after being halted over crypto executive Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX platform considering an acquistion deal.

  • Robinhood Stock Surges, Then Halted, Amid Reports of FTX Takeover Interest

    Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX is looking for a path to buy online brokerage group Robinhood, Bloomberg reported Monday.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after poor Treasury auction

    The Treasury sold $97 billion in two- and five-year notes at a time when the quarter ends on Thursday and the market is grappling with how the Fed's plans to aggressively hike interest rates will impact an economy that is showing signs of slowing. The 10-year note rose 7 basis points to 3.194% and the two-year's yield, which can herald rate expectations, gained 6.9 basis points to 3.126%. The five-year rose 8.1 basis points to 3.258% and the seven-year rose 7.8 basis points to 3.268%.

  • Russia Defaults, G7, NATO, Market Catalyst, Earnings, Trading Wells Fargo

    This is the first actual Russian default on foreign denominated debt since the Bolsheviks repudiated the Czar's debt-load in 1918.

  • Market Wrap: Recession Fears Halt Crypto Bounce

    Analysts see too few positive signs to sustain a crypto rally as investors position for further pain in traditional markets.

  • Wells Fargo Enumerates Several Bottlenecks For PayPal; Reiterates Overweight Rating

    Wells Fargo analyst Jeff Cantwell's post-conference call with PayPal Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) listed multiple challenges for PayPal going forward. They saw that the competition had increased significantly for PayPal across its merchant and consumer businesses due to advances made by others, including Adyen N.V. (OTC: ADYYF), Stripe, and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), fueling doubts about the sustainability of PayPal's moat. They believe that PayPal's share in online checkout may shift further awa

  • Goldman Says Signs Are Here of Belt-Tightening Impact to Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- The first hints that consumer belt-tightening is passing through to corporate earnings are coming in, posing a bigger risk to US equities than stock-selling by American households, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc..Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a Cent

  • Rumors Intensify About Financially Troubled Crypto Lender Celsius

    Nearly three weeks after Celsius Network suspended fund withdrawals and other operations from its platform, questions about its future are mounting. The crypto firm has hired Alvarez & Marsal, a restructuring advisory firm. Celsius has tapped restructuring attorneys from law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

  • G-7 Set to Agree on Exploring a Price Cap on Russian Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven nations are on course to announce efforts to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, US officials said Monday, though there is not yet a hard agreement on curbing what is a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin for his war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision

  • Is Netflix Now a Value Stock?

    Netflix stock has been pummeled, but now trading at 17 times this year's earnings, bulls need to evaluate Netflix stock for its value, not its growth.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: Two EV Makers In Buy Zones

    Here are June's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch as China ends Covid lockdowns and offers new EV subsidies. Two have cleared buy points.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    There’s no doubt, the bears have been in control of the market so far this year and the overall trend has been down. That said, last week, stocks were on the comeback trail in what amounted to the best performance across the board since November 2020. Whether that turnaround can be sustained remains to be seen. Even if the bear market resumes, investors will be keen to find stocks that are primed for gains even as the broader markets retreat. That’s the key to success, but turning it will be no

  • Should You Buy Micron Technology Ahead of Earnings?

    Micron Technology made a high back in December and then has traded lower into June. The shares are trading below the declining 50-day and declining 200-day moving average lines ahead of their upcoming earnings report this Thursday. In the daily bar chart of MU, below, we can see that the shares broke support around $65 and plunged lower this month.

  • Nike Stock Jumps On Q4 Earnings Beat, $18 Billion Share Buyback

    "Nike's results this fiscal year are a testament to the unmatched strength of our brands and our deep connection with consumers," said CEO John Donahoe.

  • Amazon announces a second Prime Day in 2022, stock moves higher

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Amazon's stock after it announces a second Amazon Prime Day happening in 2022.

  • Gensler labels bitcoin a ‘commodity’ as crypto prices stabilize

    Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said Monday that bitcoin was the only cryptocurrency he was prepared to publicly label a commodity, rather than a security, in an interview with CNBC.

  • Nike Earnings Loom: Analysts Cut NKE Stock Targets On China, Other Headwinds

    Nike earnings are on tap with analysts cutting NKE stock price targets, anticipating weak China sales and its plans to exit Russia.

  • FTX exploring a deal to buy Robinhood: Bloomberg report

    The cryptocurrency exchange FTX is reportedly considering a deal to acquire digital trading platform Robinhood (HOOD), Bloomberg reported Monday, citing unnamed people familiar with the deal.