Bankman-Fried’s parents cancel classes at Stanford Law School for next year

The Conversation

Educators stereotype Black students in subtle ways. Jonathan Kirn via Getty ImagesWhen a white Texas middle school teacher told his students in November 2022 that he was “ethnocentric” and thought his race was “superior,” he attempted to explain his position by arguing that he was hardly the only person who held such a view. “Let me finish …” the teacher is seen telling his students on a now-viral video as they began to push back against his remarks. “I think everybody thinks that; they’re just