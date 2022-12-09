Bankman-Fried’s parents cancel classes at Stanford Law School for next year
The Stanford Law School professor parents of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com who faces public allegations of misusing customer funds, are not on next year’s class schedule at the school, according to a report by the San Francisco Standard.
Bankman-Fried’s father, Joseph Bankman (67), has canceled a tax policy course he was scheduled to teach at the California school next year, the report said.
Beside being a lawyer, he is also a clinical psychologist and teaches mental health law, according to his Stanford profile.
Bankman-Fried’s mother, Barbara H. Fried (71), also has a blank course sheet for next year.
According to a Stanford profile, Fried’s interests lie at the intersection of law, economics, and philosophy and she has written on questions of distributive justice, in the areas of tax policy, property theory and political theory.
Both professors were teaching courses between 2020 and 2022, according to Stanford Law School’s records.
Barbara Fried said ceasing teaching was due to a “long-planned” decision to retire and has “nothing to do with anything else going on,” according to The Stanford Daily.
Bankman-Fried’s father said in November that he will spend all his resources on his son’s defense.
