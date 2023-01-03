Bankman-Fried's parents have been physically threatened, his lawyers say

FILE PHOTO: FTX former CEO Bankman-Fried appears at Manhattan federal court in New York City
·1 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried's parents have been getting physical threats since the collapse of their son's now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, his lawyers said on Tuesday.

The disclosure was made in a filing in Manhattan federal court, where the lawyers asked that the names of two remaining sureties for Bankman-Fried's $250 million bond not be disclosed.

Bankman-Fried has been required to live with his parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, with electronic monitoring since bail conditions were set.

In Tuesday's filing, his lawyers said the parents "have in recent weeks become the target of intense media scrutiny, harassment, and threats. Among other things, Mr. Bankman-Fried's parents have received a steady stream of threatening correspondence, including communications expressing a desire that they suffer physical harm."

As a result, the lawyers said there was "serious cause for concern" the additional sureties might face similar privacy intrusions, threats and harassment, and that this overcame any public right of access to their identities.

Bankman and Fried are professors at Stanford Law School.

They agreed to co-sign their son's bond, with the additional sureties signing separate bonds in lower amounts.

Bankman-Fried is expected to plead not guilty later on Tuesday to criminal charges that he cheated investors and looted billions of dollars at FTX, a source familiar with the matter said last week.

He is accused of illegally using FTX customer deposits to support his Alameda Research hedge fund, buy real estate and make millions of dollars in political contributions.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Recommended Stories

  • Bankman-Fried set to enter not guilty plea in FTX fraud case

    Sam Bankman-Fried is expected on Tuesday to enter a plea of not guilty to criminal charges that he cheated investors and looted billions of dollars at his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, according to a source familiar with the matter. Bankman-Fried is accused of illegally using FTX customer deposits to support his Alameda Research hedge fund, buy real estate and make millions of dollars in political contributions, in what prosecutors have called a fraud of epic proportions. He is scheduled to appear at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan.

  • A War of Words Between Crypto Billionaires Is No Way to Start the Year

    Cameron Winklevoss and Barry Silbert traded barbs on Twitter amid negotiations over an alleged $900 million debt. It's so 2022—and a bad sign.

  • Celebrity Siblings Who Acted Alongside Each Other

    Oscar winner Jeff Bridges and his older brother, Beau, also played siblings in The Fabulous Baker Boys - a 1989 comedy in which the titular musicians become rivals after teaming up with a beautiful aspiring singer (Michelle Pfieffer). Owen Wilson and his younger sibling, Luke have also acted alongside their eldest brother, Andrew, in 1996’s Bottle Rocket and The Royal Tenenbaums from 2001 - both of which Owen also co-wrote with director Wes Anderson. Twin brothers Dylan and Cole Sprouse (the latter of which went on to join the Riverdale cast) have shared the same role in several TV shows (most notably Grace Under Fire) and movies (such as Big Daddy with Adam Sandler) and have played siblings just as often, most famously as the title characters of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, its spin-off The Suite Life on Deck, and 2011’s The Suite Life Movie.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried set to plead not guilty to fraud, report says

    Prosecutors will have to prove the cryptocurrency company founder intentionally duped customers, legal analysts said.

  • Good News For FTX Customers: The Bahamas Seized $3.5 billion in Assets

    The Securities Commission of The Bahamas says it is holding these assets pending transfer to clients and creditors.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried offered lenders 20% returns in a scramble to rescue his crypto empire from an earlier crisis in 2018, report says

    Troubles at FTX and its sister company Alameda Research predated events of 2022 leading to their total collapse, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • How are 'kamikaze' drones being used by Russia and Ukraine?

    Russia is accused of using Iranian-made drones in repeated attacks on Ukraine's civilian population.

  • Bahamas regulator sticks to estimate of FTX assets

    Last month, the SCB said it had seized more than $3.5 billion in cryptocurrency from the unit, FTX Digital Markets, which it was holding for future repayment to customers and other creditors. FTX disputed SCB's calculations, saying its digital assets seized in November were worth just $296 million and not $3.5 billion.

  • EU, Beijing heading for collision over China's COVID crisis

    The European Union and China on Tuesday moved closer to a political standoff over the COVID-19 crisis, with Beijing vehemently rejecting travel restrictions some EU nations have started to impose that could well be expanded in coming days. An EU offer of help, including vaccine donations, was also as good as slapped down, with Beijing insisting the situation was “under control” and medical provisions “in adequate supply,” government spokesperson Mao Ning said. “We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the COVID measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity,” Mao said.

  • NFL Player Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Frightening Monday Night Football Incident [Updated]

    Updated as of 7:58 a.m. on 1/3/2023.

  • Netflix’s Mind-Bending Heist Is 2023’s First Great Series

    NetflixKaleidoscope, like its namesake explosion of fractals, has plenty of beautiful things to look at—and I don’t just mean Jai Courtney, one of the members of an elite heist team put together to break into a bank vault for the $7 billion score of a lifetime.Netflix’s latest limited series, which launched Jan. 1, is intentionally designed with shiny distractions that keep your eyes darting about. There are vivid colors and hidden secrets everywhere you look, making each episode its own hypnoti

  • Idaho Murder Suspect Accused of Bizarre Jail Antics by Female Inmate

    Monroe County Correctional Facility/Handout via ReutersThe man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in their beds has allegedly spent his time in jail taunting guards and attempting to expose himself to a female inmate, according to a report.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, who was arrested Friday in connection with the student deaths, was accused of a series of bizarre incidents at the Monroe County Jail in Pennsylvania. Valerie Cipollina, 50, spoke to DailyMail.com about her ex

  • Idaho murders suspect pulled over twice on cross-country race home with dad, lawyer claims

    Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger reportedly sped home across the country before Christmas break, pulled over twice with his dad in the car, lawyer says.

  • Brazil revives fraud case against embattled U.S. GOP congressman-elect George Santos

    Brazil revives fraud case against embattled U.S. GOP congressman-elect George Santos

  • Crime Files: Arizona troopers stop wrong-way driver; Remains of kidnapped teen found

    Our top crime stories for the week of Dec. 26: Wrong-way driver on I-10 in Avondale stopped with grappler; body of kidnapped teen found in rural Maricopa County; driver arrested for DUI after deadly head-on crash in Scottsdale; Surprise man watches home get set on fire through doorbell camera; and a Goodyear massage therapist accused of sexual assault.

  • Assault victim ends up in jail after cops learn cause of confrontation, NC police say

    The man was dating a minor who is 12 years younger, Kinston police say.

  • Prosecutors drop all charges against man at heart of controversial Eaton police arrest

    A criminal case that riled a small Delaware County town and raised red flags among legal experts has taken a major turn.

  • Transgender woman's scheduled execution would be US first

    Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003. McLaughlin’s attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no court appeals pending. The clemency request focuses on several issues, including McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard in her trial.

  • Man opens fire after waiting wife honks horn at him, Colorado sheriff say

    One of the shots hit the 56-year-old woman in her leg, officials said.

  • Idaho murder victim's father hopes police "picked the right guy"

    Investigators are combing through every aspect of Bryan Kohberger​​'s life, as they try to piece together a possible motive.