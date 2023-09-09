Bankrupt accountant accused of transferring luxury properties to wife to avoid taxman

John Dixon, 64, an undischarged bankrupt who owed the taxman almost £1 million

The former head of taxation at one of the world’s largest accountancies has been accused of moving properties and luxury vehicles into his wife’s name to avoid his creditors.

John Dixon, 64, an undischarged bankrupt who owed the taxman almost £1 million, carried out a string of sham transactions designed to mislead his creditors into believing he had no assets or income, court documents allege.

Now his trustees in bankruptcy have turned to the High Court in London, where they are seeking orders to set aside the transactions, and orders forcing Janet Dixon to hand over half of the sale price of two properties.

Mr Dixon was the managing partner and head of taxation at top firm Ernst & Young until about 2014, and was ruled bankrupt in 2017, owing the taxman £627,302.59 for the years from 2009, a High Court claim says.

This amount had risen to £949,716.36 by March 2022, and Mr Dixon remains bankrupt after his automatic discharge from bankruptcy was suspended by Peterborough County Court in 2018. Usually debtors are automatically discharged from bankruptcy after a year.

Royal Apartments Westmoreland Barbados

Undischarged bankrupts face restrictions, including being unable to borrow more than £500 without disclosing their financial status, being banned from acting as company directors without the court’s permission, and from acting in certain roles, including as a charity trustee.

Mr Dixon worked for some time as principal of the consulting arm of Pure Search, a recruitment company with offices in London, Hong Kong, New York and Charlotte that advises multinational companies, accountants, law firms and private equity firms, despite his financial status.

In September 2010 he tried to get rid of his assets by declaring that they were held in trust for his wife absolutely, the High Court will hear.

These included Pennymore House and Stable Cottage on the shores of Loch Fyne near Inveraray in Arygll, a six-bedroomed house and three-bedroomed cottage, and the imposing Stonehouse at Woolhope in Herefordshire, an eight-bedroomed period property with a swimming pool, which was valued at £2.1 million.

He passed over to his wife a £1.78 million flat at Tea Trade Wharf, in London and four vehicles, including a 2008 black Range Rover and an orange Audi Quattro, his capital account and undrawn profits from his partnership at Ernst & Young, and his “residual estate” of assets and income, according to the court documents.

And he also bought a three-bedroomed flat in Barbados in her name in 2014, the claim says. In 2015 and 2016, The Stonehouse was sold for £1.2 million, leaving a shortfall of £115,302.95 secured on the property which Dixon paid off, and another property in Cambridge was sold for £470,000, providing a balance of £126,202,82 which was paid to Mrs Dixon.

Pennymore House, Argyll

The Argyll house was sold for £600,000 just before Dixon was made bankrupt, and the net proceeds of sale amounting to £126,155.70 were paid to Mrs Dixon. The couple now live at Toad Hall in Eardisland, Herefordshire, a picturesque half-timbered grade II listed property.

The trustees claim the declarations of trust and loan agreement were shams, created to give the false impression and with an intention to mislead third parties that Mr Dixon had divested himself of all his assets and income.

The declarations of trust he made were to put his assets beyond the reach of anyone who might make a claim against him, and were transactions defrauding creditors, the court will hear. The trustees, Emma Sayers and Jeremy Willmont of BDO LLP, claim Mrs Dixon made a loan agreement with her husband in an unsigned letter, offering him interest-free loans repayable on demand.

They are asking the court to set aside the transactions, and ordering her to pay the current market value of the Barbados flat, and pay half the value of the properties in Cambridge and Argyll which have been sold.

Mr Dixon could not be contacted for comment.

