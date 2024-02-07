Bankrupt council to increase taxes by 10pc

Council tax in Birmingham is on track to rise 10pc despite “financial mismanagement” at the local authority causing it to go bankrupt.

The Government has greenlit Birmingham City Council’s plans to raise council tax by double the annual 5pc tax rise cap – which will add an extra £200 to hundreds of thousands of families’ tax bills.

The Labour-run council issued a section 114 notice in September last year, declaring effective bankruptcy as it tried to juggle a £760m equal pay bill and an £80m overspend on an IT project. It is now trying to save £300m over the next two years.

Birmingham’s Labour council leader Max Caller wrote to the Government in December asking for permission to raise council tax in 2024 by more than 4.99pc, the normal limit, without having to hold a local referendum.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has now responded in a written statement that, while the Government has expressed ongoing concern about the “significant financial mismanagement” at the council, it will not oppose the city’s request to raise taxes by a further 5pc.

Mr Gove added: “It is disappointing that Birmingham City taxpayers are having to foot the bill for the council’s poor governance and decision making.

“Whilst the Government will not oppose this request given the seriousness of the circumstances, any decision to increase council tax is solely one for Birmingham City Council, who should have taken into account the pressures that people in Birmingham are currently facing on living costs.”

Mr Caller has previously said the extra 5pc climb in council tax will raise an additional £20m.

A 10pc increase will mean a bill increase of about £195 a year for a band D property, and £390 on the most expensive band H homes.

Last year, the Local Government Association warned that one in six councils – about 60 – were at risk of effective bankruptcy. Grant Thornton UK warned last month that four in 10 risked going bust in the next five years.

Other councils to declare themselves bankrupt and then receive government permission to raise council tax by 10pc in April include Slough, Thurrock, and Woking.

Earlier this month, the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee published a report looking into the financial distress in local authorities.

In it, Mr Gove said “every party will probably want to put forward manifesto proposals for improving local government taxation”.

Telegraph analysis late last month showed the vast majority of English households face inflation-busting council tax rises of 5pc in April, with at least 30 councils saying they will put bills up by the maximum amount allowed without holding a local referendum.

Council Tax in England and Scotland is still based on 1991 property values and eight tax bands. In Wales, there are nine tax bands and the government has recently consulted on adding two more for properties worth £1.2m or more.

Only one council has ever held a referendum before increasing council tax beyond government thresholds. In 2015, the Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner spent £600,000 on a referendum which it lost after proposing a 15.8pc increase.

