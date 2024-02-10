Bankrupted Rudy Giuliani Says Donald Trump Owes Him $2 Million In Legal Fees As Former NYC Mayor Claims He’s Scraping By

After filing for bankruptcy and claiming his monthly net income is less than $2,500, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani is now accusing his longtime ally, Donald Trump, of owing him about $2 million in unpaid legal fees connected to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

During a bankruptcy court session in New York this week, Giuliani told his creditors on Wednesday that he accepted the Trump campaign’s request to investigate baseless allegations of election fraud. Those claims of voter fraud were later found to be untrue.

After he performed work for Trump’s campaign, Giuliani said his expenses were covered, but “he never got a salary,” the Independent reported. At the hearing, Giuliani estimated that he’s owed about $2 million for running Trump’s legal team, as they attempted to overturn the 2020 election when Trump was defeated by President Joe Biden. Giuliani has declined to hold the former president accountable for what he says are unpaid legal fees.

: Rudy Giuliani speaks to members of the media where Republican candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was scheduled to host a campaign event on Jan. 21, 2024, in Manchester, New Hampshire. Gov. DeSantis has suspended his presidential campaign and is endorsing Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

“Once I took over, it was my understanding that I would be paid by the campaign for my legal work and my expenses to be paid,” he said, according to the Independent. “When we submitted the invoice for payment, they just paid the expenses. Not all but most. They never paid the legal fees.”

Meanwhile, Giuliani filed for bankruptcy last December after he was ordered to pay a $148 million judgment in a defamation suit filed by Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. They filed the lawsuit after Giuliani falsely accused them of committing election fraud during the 2020 election.

Those claims come as Giuliani previously stated his net income is only $2,308 per month in recent federal bankruptcy court filings, which documents were submitted to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York on Feb. 2.

Yet, as noted by Law & Crime, Giuliani’s creditors remain skeptical of those figures. And legal representatives for Giuliani’s creditors are pushing for a forensic accounting firm to thoroughly examine his financial assertions.

After his bankruptcy hearing in New York City on Wednesday, Giuliani told reporters, “I have nothing to hide,” according to the Independent. It was also reported that Giuliani owes $40,000 in golf club membership fees and has a laundry list of other debts.

In 2021, Giuliani was allegedly banned from Fox News, which was communicated to Giuliani on the eve of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 that year, The Guardian reported. A source close to Giuliani was quoted saying, “Rudy is really hurt,” after he was reportedly banned from Fox News.

Giuliani was upset by the decision because he had “done a big favor” for Fox Corp. founder and Chairman Rupert Murdoch, claiming he was instrumental in getting Fox on Time Warner so it could be watched in New York City. At the time, Fox News declined to comment on whether Giuliani had been banned.

