Banks Aren’t Going to 'HODL' Bitcoin

Frances Coppola
·8 min read

“Bank for International Settlements to allow banks to keep 1% of reserves in bitcoin,” cries the headline on an article about the BIS’ newly proposed regulations for banks holding crypto assets.

The article was retweeted by Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, CEO of crypto exchange Binance, with the comment, “Banks now use bitcoin for reserves. Probably nothing.” Crypto Twitter went wild. Zhao's comment was retweeted thousands of times and “liked” by more than 10,000 people.

If the BIS really intends to “extend its hand” to bitcoin by allowing banks to hold it as reserves, as the article claims, that would indeed be great news for bitcoin as an asset class, though perhaps not for those hoping it would eliminate banks. But sadly, the BIS, which is an organization of the world's major central banks, has no intention of doing any such thing. The article unfortunately misunderstands the BIS’ proposals. Far from extending a helping hand to bitcoin, the BIS is cutting the rope.

Frances Coppola, a CoinDesk columnist, is a freelance writer and speaker on banking, finance and economics. Her book “The Case for People’s Quantitative Easing” explains how modern money creation and quantitative easing work, and advocates “helicopter money” to help economies out of recession.

The BIS proposes that banks’ total exposure to all cryptocurrencies (not just bitcoin) and most stablecoins should be no more than 1% of their Tier 1 capital. But Tier 1 capital is not reserves. And that is a restriction, not a permission.

Bank reserves

Bank reserves are a type of electronic cash issued by central banks and used by licensed banks to make payments. Solvent banks have more assets than they have deposits, but only a fraction of those assets are in the form of bank reserves. This is where the term “fractionally reserved” comes from. It doesn't mean the bank’s balance sheet doesn’t balance. It refers to the fact that the business of commercial banks is to earn profits by exchanging borrowed liquid assets (deposits) for higher-yielding illiquid assets (loans).

Because only a fraction of the bank’s assets can be used to settle deposit withdrawals, banks are always at risk of a bank run, which is when customers all demand their deposits back at the same time. In a typical bank run, the bank sells its illiquid assets at a heavy discount to obtain the reserves it needs to repay its customers. We call that a “fire sale.” Eventually, it runs out of assets to sell and is forced to shut its doors.

To limit the likelihood of bank runs and fire sales, regulators force licensed banks to hold a certain proportion of their balance sheets in the form of liquid assets. Traditionally, in the U.S., banks had to hold sufficient bank reserves to back at least 10% of eligible deposits – this was known as the “reserve requirement.” But the Federal Reserve abolished the reserve requirement in March 2020. It was replaced by the BIS’ "liquidity coverage ratio" (LCR), which forces banks to keep sufficient high-quality liquid assets to meet all known and anticipated payment requests over a 30-day period.

High-quality liquid assets

High-quality liquid assets include bank reserves and other assets that can be readily exchanged for bank reserves, such as U.S. Treasury bills. The assets don' include cryptocurrencies. Nothing in the BIS’ proposal changes that. Banks don't use bitcoin for reserves, and if the BIS’ proposal is adopted by regulators, they never will.

But if Tier 1 capital isn’t reserves, what is it? Well, it can be regarded as a cushion that protects depositors from losses if the bank fails.

When a bank fails, the total realizable value of its assets is typically less than the total value of its liabilities and equity. So not everyone is going to get their money back. Claims against the bank’s remaining assets are therefore settled in a strict order based on the ranking of the claim.

Read more: CBDCs, Not Crypto, Will Be Cornerstone of Future Monetary System, BIS Says

Secured claims (borrowing against which the bank has pledged collateral) and any “super-senior” claims are paid first. Depositors and senior bondholders, who are unsecured creditors of the bank, are next. Then, if there is anything left, holders of junior (“subordinated”) debt get paid. At the bottom of the pile are shareholders, who usually get nothing.

It should be obvious that if depositors are to get their money back, there must be enough shareholder equity and junior debt to absorb any losses. This is what is known as bank “capital.” Bank capital is divided into three categories: Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital, which approximates to shareholders’ funds; Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital, which is typically debt convertible to equity; and Tier 2 capital, which is a broader category of subordinated debt. CET1 capital is first in line for losses if a bank files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, followed by AT1. Tier 2 is usually affected only if the bank goes into liquidation.

The capital ratios reported by banks are the ratios of CET1, Tier 1 and total capital to total assets weighted for risk. The “leverage ratio” introduced after the 2008 financial crisis is the ratio of Tier 1 capital to unweighted total assets. Here, for example, is how J.P. Morgan & Chase reported its capital and leverage ratios in the first quarter:

(J.P. Morgan &amp; Chase)
(J.P. Morgan & Chase)

(The ”supplementary leverage ratio” (SLR) is a U.S. specific version of the BIS Tier 1 leverage ratio.)

Capital requirements

The basic BIS capital requirements specify that banks must have a minimum total capital of 8% of risk-weighted assets, of which 6% must be Tier 1. National regulators, however, usually have more stringent requirements, particularly for the biggest banks – the ones that are “too big to fail." After all, no one wants the government to have to bail out big banks again like it did in 2008. So in the example above, J.P Morgan has much higher Tier 1 and total capital ratios than the BIS minimum.

Now that we have clarified the difference between Tier 1 capital and reserves, let’s look at that BIS proposal for crypto assets again. The BIS provides a handy chart showing how it has divided crypto assets into two groups, each with two subgroups, and assigned different capital requirements to each group:

(Bank of International Settlements)
(Bank of International Settlements)

Group 1 is tokenized traditional assets and stablecoins that meet narrow criteria for stability and redeemability. Group 2 is everything else. Group 2 is deemed to be riskier than Group 1 and is therefore subject to much more stringent regulations.

All cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, are in Group 2. So are most stablecoins.

Bitcoin limits

The 1% exposure limit applies only to Group 2 assets. It means that because Group 2 assets are extremely risky, banks won't be allowed to have much in the way of exposure to them. In the example above, J.P. Morgan has Tier 1 capital of 13.7% of total risk-weighted assets. So for J.P. Morgan, total Group 2 crypto asset holdings (including bitcoin) can’t be more than 0.137% of its total risk-weighted assets – and considerably less of its total assets unweighted for risk. Admittedly, for a bank the size of J.P. Morgan, that is still a lot of bitcoin. But it’s worth remembering that the previous version of the BIS proposals, issued in June 2021, didn’t impose a total exposure limit. So, far from encouraging banks to hold bitcoin, the revised proposals actually make it more difficult.

In fact the BIS’ proposals make it extremely expensive for banks to hold or trade bitcoin on their own account at all. The regulations for Group 2a and 2b assets in the chart above force banks to write off bitcoin holdings fully against capital. The BIS’ 2021 proposals explain that the 1,250% risk weighting for Group 2b assets is effectively a 100% capital charge: “A $100 exposure would give rise to risk weighted assets of $1,250, which when multiplied by the minimum capital requirement of 8% results in a minimum capital requirement of $100 (i.e. the same value of the original exposure, as 12.5 is reciprocal of 0.08).”

Read more: 9 Out of 10 Central Banks Exploring Digital Currency, BIS Says

For Group 2a assets, positions can be netted and the effect of hedging taken into account before the capital charge is applied. But for Group 2b, any hedging must be ignored and the capital charge applied to the larger of total gross long and short positions.

In layman’s terms, this means that banks cannot use customer deposits or issue senior bonds to finance the acquisition of bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency. They can finance them only from capital. That ensures that in the event of the value of their crypto holdings crashing to zero, none of their customers or creditors will be affected. But equity finance is considerably more expensive than debt finance – and shareholders might look askance at a bank taking such risks with their funds.

These regulations, if adopted, will apply only to banks holding and trading cryptocurrencies and private stablecoins on their own account. They won’t prevent banks providing crypto custody and trading services for their customers. And they won’t prevent banks from issuing their own tokenized assets and stablecoins. In fact, because these could meet the criteria for Group 1 assets, the proposals arguably encourage the banks to do so.

A place for CBDCs

And the elephant in the room are crypto assets issued by central banks called central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), which are completely excluded from this framework. BIS’ proposals don’t allow banks to use bitcoin as part of reserves. But CBDCs could potentially extend or replace reserves. And because they would be issued by the central bank, the BIS’ draconian capital requirements wouldn't apply to them. So not only do these proposals make holding bitcoin decidedly unattractive for banks, they set the stage for the entry of CBDCs to the crypto world.

Recommended Stories

  • Mortgage Financiers & Crypto Securities Reclaim Their Spots As Most Actively Traded Securities On OTC Markets In June

    Reflecting the expected conditions of a bear market, many of the world’s indices saw a decrease in price throughout June.

  • Ex-Coinbase Product Manager Pleads Not Guilty in Crypto Insider Trading Case: Report

    Ishan Wahi and two associates are accused of making as much as $1.5 million from sharing information about Coinbase's plans to list new tokens.

  • Gold Stalls as Traders Weigh US-China Tensions and Hawkish Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold was little changed as the dollar rose and bond yields retreated, with investors assessing US-China tensions and an apparent hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanBullion has been drawing some haven support amid the ongoing geopolitical risks. While anxiety has eased slightly

  • US stocks fall after Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan raises tensions with China

    Pelosi's trip to Taiwan dragged both US and Taiwan stock markets lower on Tuesday, as the market continues to struggle after July's big rally.

  • Tensions high following Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan

    Hours after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan, China has begun a series of training exercises in the waters off Taiwan.

  • Lessons From the Turkish Government's Hasty Attempt to Regulate Cryptocurrencies

    The Turkish government's ambitious plan to restrict the use of cryptocurrencies to protect the local currency, the Turkish lira, faced a strong challenge from the crypto communities in the country. It’s a rare example of grassroots action effectively pressuring the government, and may provide a valuable lesson for lawmakers and organizers in other countries. Despite President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressing urgency in December about regulating cryptocurrencies, a bill has not been introduced yet.

  • Bitcoin Maximalist Michael Saylor Steps Down as Microstrategy CEO, Remains Chairman

    Michael Saylor, one of the most prominent bitcoin backers in corporate America, handed the chief executive officer role at MicroStrategy (MSTR) to a deputy and became executive chairman, putting his focus exclusively on managing the firm's bitcoin investment. This comes after MicroStrategy took a $918 million loss from its bitcoin holdings. IDX Digital Assets CIO Ben McMillan discusses the outlook for MicroStrategy and Saylor's bitcoin advocacy.

  • Binance Taps Co-Founder Yi He to Head $7.5B Venture Arm

    Binance Labs announced a new $500 million fund in June to invest in Web3 and blockchain projects.

  • Who Will Mine Ethereum After It's Gone?

    Ethereum’s long-awaited transition from a proof-of-work to proof-of-stake-based consensus system is just over the horizon, and the anticipation has created a bullish narrative for the smart-contract platform. On July 27, a longtime Ethereum investor and miner named Chandler Guo tweeted “ETH PoW coming soon”: a declaration, in brief, that Guo would lead his fellow miners to continue supporting the current proof-of-work based Ethereum chain after the system change known as the Merge. There are some rational arguments for a continued ETH PoW chain, and it would certainly be a fascinating experiment if it goes forward.

  • MicroStrategy’s CEO Is Stepping Down. Why the Stock May Be Set to Spike.

    The stock has soared almost 50% in the past month. Even more gains—and violent volatility—could be ahead.

  • Ben & Jerry's says Unilever froze directors' salaries

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Ben & Jerry's independent board said parent company Unilever Plc, with which it is locked in a dispute over the sale of its Israeli business, had frozen its directors' salaries in July as a pressure tactic ahead of a mediation on the matter. The Cherry Garcia ice cream maker surpassed $1 billion in sales last year for the first time, becoming one of 13 Unilever brands to achieve such a scale, the board also said. Ben & Jerry's sued Unilever, which has owned the Burlington, Vermont-based company since 2000, on July 5 to try to stop the sale of its business in Israel to local licensee Avi Zinger.

  • Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?

    Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be...

  • Analysis: Some investors doubt summer surge in corporate bonds will last

    A roaring rebound in U.S. corporate bonds is being met with skepticism by some investors, who believe the gains may be short-lived as recession fears dampen the outlook for the $10 trillion market. Hopes that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive than previously anticipated in its fight against inflation helped drive a powerful rebound across markets in recent weeks, fueling big gains in many of the assets that had suffered during a sell off in the first half of 2022. Corporate bonds were no exception.

  • Senate bill would hand bitcoin, ether oversight to commodities regulator

    A new bill introduced in the U.S. Senate would make the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) the direct regulator of the biggest cryptocurrencies. The measure, introduced by the top Democrat and Republican on the Senate Agriculture Committee, would give the derivatives regulator exclusive jurisdiction over bitcoin and ether, the two most popular cryptocurrencies, as well as any other crypto products that are determined to be commodities. It would also require such companies providing crypto platforms to register with the CFTC, including brokers, custodians and exchanges.

  • Warren Buffett Loves Occidental. Should You?

    The oil and gas independent has delivered a bonanza to Berkshire Hathaway, but other investors might find better value elsewhere.

  • Demi Lovato Reveals that They Are Using She/Her Pronouns Again

    The singer-songwriter shares that they have adopted the use of she/her pronouns after "feeling more feminine" recently.

  • 30 Reasons It’s Hard To Retire at 65

    Sixty-five has long been the magic age for retirement. But the expected age of retirement is becoming more diverse for the majority of non-retired U.S. adults, according to a Gallup Poll. Twenty-five...

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • AMD follows Intel in warning that the PC market is falling apart

    The red-hot PC market is rapidly slowing after surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouse chip players AMD and Intel are feeling the financial pain.