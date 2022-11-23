Banks block crypto transactions after FTX collapse - latest updates

Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX collapsed leaving 80,000 UK crypto traders out of pocket - Lam Yik Fei/New York Times/Redux/eyevine

Banks are blocking payments to and from crypto exchanges in the wake of the collapse of FTX, which left 80,000 UK traders out of pocket.

Starling Bank has tightened its controls on payments and is blocking all outgoing and incoming payments from crypto exchange.

In a tweet the bank said it considered crypto activity "to be high risk" and that it had taken the decision to "implement further restrictions on outgoing and incoming transfers".

Meanwhile, Nationwide is restricting card payments to the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, which cannot be removed at a customer's requests.

It comes as Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the now collapsed FTX, says he "deeply regrets" the collapse of his crypto empire.

He apologised to staff in a letter that outlined a crash in "collateral" from $60bn (£50.4bn) to $9bn (£7.6bn).

"I didn't mean for any of this to happen, and I would give anything to be able to go back and do things over again," he wrote in the message sent to employees Tuesday.

He added: "I did not realise the full extent of the margin position, nor did I realise the magnitude of the risk posed by a hyper-correlated crash."

While he argued that could have helped save FTX and return "large value" to customers, the court filings point to a chaotic organisation with deep problems.

09:15 AM

Sunak and Starmer have 'closed their ears' on migrant workers

Rishi Sunak addressed the CBI annual conference on Monday - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The head of a London business group has accused MPs of neglecting the UK's need for more workers, after both Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer resisted calls for higher migration.

The Labour leader told the CBI annual conference this week that he would "help the British economy off its immigration dependency" if elected to power.

Meanwhile, speaking at the same conference, the Prime Minister said he wanted the UK to attract "the best and the brightest" but stressed his determination to clamp down on illegal immigration.

Richard Burge, chief executive officer of the London Chamber of Commerce, said:

It has become clear from their remarks at the CBI conference that the prime minister and the leader of the opposition have closed their ears to this obvious and practical solution to a perennial problem He said the group's surveys show a "dire need for immigration reforms that will help close these yawning skills gaps".

09:08 AM

Pets at Home shares plunge

Despite announcing sales ahead of expectations, Pets at Home is the biggest faller on the FTSE 250 this morning.

The pet retailer's adjusted pre-tax profit of £59.2m - a year-on-year fall - was a "touch softer" than markets had hoped, according to RBC Capital Markets.

Its shares have been hit by as much as 9.1pc as it also faces economic headwinds from higher energy, staff and product costs.

08:55 AM

Redcar steelworks due to be demolished

Redcar's former steelworks will be demolished today - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

The sun rises for the final time over the former steel blast furnace near Redcar that is due to be brought down in an explosive demolition today.

Redcar's former steelworks has dominated the Teesside skyline for four decades.

Finished in 1979, the blast furnace stands 365ft tall and was ranked the second largest of its kind in Europe.

The site was mothballed in 2010 before being restarted by SSI UK when it took over ownership from Tata Steel in 2012, but it entered liquidation three years later with the loss of more than 2,000 jobs.

The site is being cleared as part of regeneration plans on the Teesworks site.

08:40 AM

Miner Glencore expected to take advantage of gas shortage

Glencore is the top performer on the FTSE 100 this morning after Bernstein analysts said they expect the miner to outperform the market.

The company is best positioned to take advantage of coal prices amid the gas shortage in Europe. European gas prices have increased 9.4pc this morning.

The blue-chip index is up 0.5pc at 7,487.92.

Britvic was the biggest gainer on the FTSE 250 after the soft drinks company reported revenues of £1.6bn, ahead of market estimates.

Its shares were up 2.8pc as it reported adjusted pre-tax profits of £180.3m.

The FTSE 250 is down 0.3pc to 19,369.33 in early trading.

08:14 AM

Openreach to limit investment in ultrafast fibre broadband

Openreach is part of BT - Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Boris Johnson's pledge to rollout gigabit broadband across the UK appeared under threat today with Openreach to limit its investment in the rollout of the ultrafast fibre network.

The web infrastructure division of BT is reportedly seeking to curb costs and get "bang for its buck" with UK inflation running at its highest level in four decades.

The group has contacted suppliers to say that it will build its fibre broadband network "narrower and deeper" and "tighten the timing of investment" to a just-in-time approach.

Openreach would not be committing capital to projects further than six months out, according to a letter seen by the Financial Times.

Clive Selley, chief executive of Openreach, told the FT in the note that BT would be focusing on finishing off fibre networks in areas where work has already begun.

He added this would not affect Openreach's target of reaching 25m homes with full fibre by 2026, which is expected to cost it £12bn.

08:05 AM

Halford profits dip as shoppers cut back

Halfords profits fall - Matt Alexander/PA Wire

Halfords has seen interim profits halve and warned that the full-year result will be at the bottom of its expectations as under-pressure consumers cut back on non-essential spending.

The car parts to bicycle chain retailer reported underlying pre-tax profits of £29m for the six months to the end of September, down from £57.9m a year ago, with the previous year's results boosted by £9.2m of business rates relief.

Revenues rose 10.2pc to £765.7m over the first half.

Halfords said since the first half it was seeing "resilient trading in the more needs-based categories, but there has been a softening in the more discretionary areas".

"It remains challenging to predict consumer confidence for the remainder of 2022-23, but we don't expect the challenges that businesses are facing to dissipate soon," it added.

The group cautioned it is now expecting full-year underlying pre-tax profits at the lower end of its previous guidance for between £65m to £75m.

08:02 AM

UK markets open higher

The FTSE 100 opened 1pc higher at 7,452.84 as the internationally-focused index expects a smaller interest rate rise from the US Federal Reserve later today.

The FTSE 250 started the day up 0.7pc to 19,427.33.

07:59 AM

Pets at Home hit by higher freight and energy costs

Pets at Home profits fall - iStockphoto

Pets at Home has revealed a dip in profits for the past six months as it was impacted by higher freight and energy costs.

The retailer and veterinary services firm said underlying pre-tax profit dropped by 9.3pc to £59.2m over the period to October 13, compared with the same period last year.

The company said this was in line with expectations as it held profit targets for the year and hailed a "resilient" pet care market.

Chief executive Lyssa McGowan said:

In my first six months as CEO, I have spent my time forming a deep understanding of the business and sector, learning from the ground up how the business operates. I am more convinced that Pets at Home is well-positioned to capitalise on an attractive growth opportunity in our structurally-growing pet care market, supported by our unique blend of products and services, deeply-embedded culture and expert, passionate colleagues and partners. Our first-half performance shows progress and resilience across the business. In a challenging macro-environment, the pet care industry remains in growth across all channels and we have continued to acquire new customers at an impressive rate, setting new records for customer numbers in recent months.

07:53 AM

Sam Bankman-Fried's apology to staff

Here is the full letter Sam Bankman-Fried sent to FTX staff:

Letter SBF sent today to FTX employees h/t @CoinDesk pic.twitter.com/YERO3yfKnI — Liz Hoffman (@lizrhoffman) November 22, 2022

07:50 AM

Good morning

Sam Bankman-Fried has issued a mea culpa in a letter apologising to FTX staff for the collapse of his crypt empire.

It comes as US bankruptcy proceedings have revealed that tens of thousands of British traders have been left out of pocket by the implosion of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Some 8pc of FTX's users were based in the UK, a Delaware court heard, suggesting that 80,000 Britons may have lost money. FTX left around one million creditors, the vast majority of whom were unsecured users of the exchange.

Matthew Field has the details.

What happened overnight

Asian share markets had mostly positive gains on Wednesday despite rising Covid cases in mainland China leaving investors uncertain.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3pc, after US stocks ended the previous session with gains. The index is up 12pc so far this month.

Australian shares climbed 0.7pc, with most gains coming from mining and resources giants as a result of higher oil prices.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.6pc in early trade.