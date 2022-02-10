Banks, capital markets embrace blockchain in automation push

Jennifer Schonberger
·Senior Reporter
·2 min read

The robots are coming– for your money.

With banks and capital markets expected to trend towards more automation, firms are slowly considering applying blockchain technology — the foundation of the cryptocurrencies — in the midst of a digital acceleration that heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We aren’t entering into a complete disintermediation of middlemen in the near term,” Matthew Blake, the World Economic Forum’s head of shaping future financial and monetary systems, speaking at Yahoo Finance’s Future of Finance.

“But we do see increased adoption, and the critical decision on whether or not blockchain technology is adopted is really the use case that's in question,” he added.

Blake sees rising evidence of the integration of blockchain technology, which underpins Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD) and Solana (SOL-USD), among other digital coins.

He noted examples like certain repurchase agreement functions being repurposed on digital ledgers. Also, securitized products are being digitized and used in offsetting accounts receivable/payables in one currency.

In general there’s a push towards digitalization, according to Blake, a trend that was already well established before the pandemic, but has been accelerated by the virus. Banks are embracing technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, chat bots, and robots.

The pandemic, which caused millions of white-collar workers to work from home and rely on smartphones to shop and conduct business, also prompted financial firms to pivot rapidly. Changes included how they carry out business, like handling customers and protecting against fraud.

“The benefit of technology supporting those processes was huge,” Blake told Yahoo Finance. “So we saw a major uptick in adoption and in a migration toward cloud computing, and multi cloud strategies. So I think those operational forces are here to stay.”

Blake stated that banking institutions are also starting to think beyond profits, to thinking about all stakeholders in their business. That includes the people the bank deals with, to the communities, the planet, and the purpose of their institutional mission.

“The ability to maintain that one social license in an operating environment became much more critical and having a narrative and the substantiating data to support that narrative is a fundamental shift, I think that has been yet again, accelerated as a result of the COVID environment,” Blake added.

Yahoo Finance Plus
Try Yahoo Finance Plus now.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge following red-hot inflation print, Fed policymaker's remarks

    U.S. stocks were deep in the red on Thursday as Wall Street weighed another decades-high inflation print and remarks by St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard that signaled the central bank could intervene more aggressively than anticipated to tighten monetary conditions amid surging prices levels.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend declines after hot inflation print

    Stock futures dipped Thursday evening to add to earlier losses across the three major indexes, with jitters over a swift tightening of financial conditions increasing on the heels of a multi-decade high print on inflation.

  • RBA’s Lowe Highlights Jobs Risk From Raising Rates Too Early

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia will remain patient on policy until it’s confident inflation is sustainably within its 2-3% target band, Governor Philip Lowe said, reinforcing his lower-for-longer interest-rate stance. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scr

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Bitcoin Isn’t Done Falling. How It Could Drop to $10,000.

    Tighter monetary policies extending to 2023 could sink Bitcoin, according to Stifel's top equity strategist. Watch the bond market for warning signs.

  • Biden Warns ‘Things Could Go Crazy Quickly’: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. reasserted its intention to impose “swift, severe costs” on Russia if the Kremlin takes any aggressive acts, as Germany and France pushed forward a lagging diplomatic effort to restore peace in eastern Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants

  • This fund sold out of Facebook’s parent and PayPal before their earnings disasters. Here’s what it bought instead.

    It isn't an easy environment for a growth fund. Sometimes it's best to just avoid the worst performers.

  • PepsiCo CFO on battling inflation: Expect price hikes of up to 10%

    PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston weighs in on prices amidst an inflationary environment.

  • Twilio Jumps on Bullish Sales Forecast That Tops Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Twilio Inc., a maker of marketing communications software, jumped more than 20% after projecting sales that topped estimates in the current period and reporting fourth-quarter revenue that also was better than expected.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants S

  • Bitcoin defies Wall Street's inflation selloff, adds gains as cryptocurrencies dip

    Bitcoin extended a rally that partly reversed the damage wrought by the "cryptocurrency winter" sell-off.

  • Permian Oil Output to Grow for Several Years, Plains All American CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude oil production from the prolific Permian basin of West Texas has topped estimates and may grow by an annual rate of 600,000 barrels a day over the next several years, according to pipeline giant Plains All American Pipeline LP.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has

  • OpenSea Accounts of Couple Allegedly Tied to $4.5B Bitfinex Hack Have Disappeared

    Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein's OpenSea accounts have disappeared, according to BuzzFeed News. The couple was arrested by the Department of Justice (DOJ) Tuesday on allegations they laundered $4.5 billion in stolen bitcoin during a 2016 hack of crypto exchange Bitfinex. "The Hash" team discusses the latest in an ongoing saga, exploring the intersection of NFTs and money laundering.

  • Warning Indians against cryptocurrencies, RBI chief says tulips have more value

    India's central bank chief delivered a stark warning against investing in cryptocurrencies, saying they lacked the underlying value of even a tulip - in a reference to a speculative bubble that gripped the Netherlands in the 17th Century. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das gave his withering assessment of the digital currency craze just days after the Indian government established a taxation framework for cryptocurrencies. Advocates who had feared New Delhi might even ban digital currencies took the imposition of a tax as a sign of official acceptance, despite the grave reservations held by the country's central bank.

  • Treasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks sank and Treasury yields spike higher after the hottest inflation reading in four decades prompted a Federal Reserve official to call for accelerating rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlThe two-year bon

  • As ocean freight rates crest, Maersk stakes its future on land

    Maersk is stepping up its investments in trucking, warehousing, and last-mile delivery, as CEO Søren Skou predicts ocean freight rates will fall in the second half of 2022.

  • Tom Brady is 'a selling machine': Fanatics founder

    Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin chats with Yahoo Finance Live about all things e-commerce and sports.

  • Explainer-The U.S. yield curve has been flattening: Why you should care

    The U.S. Treasury yield curve has been flattening over the last few months as the Federal Reserve prepares to hike rates, and some analysts are forecasting more extreme moves or even inversion. Unabated inflation supports their argument, with recent consumer prices readings fueling market expectations that the Fed may increase rates more aggressively than anticipated to cool the economy. The shape of the yield curve is a key metric investors watch as it impacts other asset prices, feeds through to banks' returns and even predicts how the economy will fare.

  • Meet Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein, the couple arrested over a $4.5 billion crypto money-laundering scheme

    Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein were arrested for laundering Bitcoin stolen from Bitfinex in 2016

  • Disney's blowout earnings: 3 hot takeaways

    Disney's earnings crushed it. Here's what you need to know.

  • Warren Buffett’s Top Stock Last Year Was the Bank He’s Been Bailing On

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s best-performing stock last year? One he’s been dumping.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainStocks, Bonds Extend Declines on Bullard Comments: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarWells Fargo & Co. shares delivered a total return of 61% last year, outpacing every other company listed in the most recent