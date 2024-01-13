Are banks closed on MLK Day? Here's what you need to know

State offices, U.S. Postal Service and major banks are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, observed on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

The federal and New Jersey state holiday observes the birthday of the civil rights activist and minister who was assassinated in 1968.

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed the King Holiday Bill into law, which designated the third Monday in January a federal holiday to honor Dr. King's legacy. The holiday is intended to be a national day of service, where Americans are encouraged to volunteer in their communities.

Teaneck resident, Clifton Arrington, was a 28 year-old Englewood resident in 1963 when he attended the March on Washington when he heard Martin Luther King Jr. give his "' Have a Dream' speech. Arrington got this pin in Washington D.C. that day and has kept it since then. Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Here's what's open, closed or operating on different schedules for Martin Luther King Jr. day in 2024:

Is the Post Office open on MLK day?

U.S. Postal Service facilities will be closed.

Is UPS open on MLK Day? Will packages be delivered?

UPS is not picking up or dropping off packages on Jan. 15. UPS store locations may be closed, so check your local store to see its hours.

Is FedEx open on MLK day? Will packages be delivered?

Most services will be available, with a few options operating on modified service, include FedEx Express and Ground Economy shipping.

Is the motor vehicle commission open on MLK day?

All Motor Vehicle Commission facilities will be closed, including agencies, road test sites and inspections stations. All New Jersey state offices are closed, as Martin Luther King Jr. Day is also a state holiday.

Visit nj.gov/mvc to see if you can complete what you need online, such as renewing a license, getting a duplicate card for a lost license or changing your address.

Are schools open on MLK day?

Schools are generally closed. Check your school district website for more information.

Are courts open on MLK day?

The Superior Court trial division and Tax Court are on recess, except for emergent matters.

Are banks closed on MLK day?

Branches of Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Truist, Citibank and Capital One, among others, will be closed on Jan. 15, the companies told USA TODAY.

All Capital One Café locations will be open with normal business hours, according to USA TODAY.

Are stock markets open on MLK day?

Stock and bond markets are closed.

Does NJ Transit run on a normal schedule on MLK day?

Visit NJTransit.com or check the NJ Transit to see how the holiday impacts your line, as some are operating as usual, while others are on a holiday or weekend schedule, and others are not in service.

Does PATH run on a normal schedule on MLK day?

PATH will run a modified Saturday schedule with supplemental service during the morning. Journal Square-33 Street and Newark-World Trade Center lines will be in service.

Will the New York Waterway ferries run on MLK day?

The New York Waterway ferries will run on a Sunday schedule, except for the Metro-North Cross-Hudson routes.

The New Jersey shuttle bus will not be operating.

Haverstraw to Ossining will run four trips, the first departing at 6 a.m. and the last leaving at 8:42 p.m.

Newburgh to Beacon will run five trips, the first departing at 6 a.m. and the last leaving 8:26 p.m.

The free weekend ferry between Midtown Manhattan and Pier 11/Wall Street to IKEA Brooklyn will run between 10:25 a.m. and 5:20 p.m.

The Midtown Manhattan shuttle bus will run between 8:10 a.m. and 10:50 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.nywaterway.com/.

Are there events to honor MLK day in New Jersey?

Across the Garden State, organizers are holding a memorial breakfast, fundraiser walk, outdoor rally and more. Visit this list to see events across Bergen, Essex, Morris and Passaic counties.

This report includes information from USA Today.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: MLK Day closings: What is open on Martin Luther King Day?