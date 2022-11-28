Banks in EU face tougher rules on using cloud computing giants

FILE PHOTO: The financial district with Germany's Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank is pictured in Frankfurt
Huw Jones
·2 min read

By Huw Jones

LONDON (Reuters) - Financial firms in the European Union will have to show how quickly they could recover from a cyber attack as they rely more for key services on 'cloud computing' giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google and IBM, the EU said on Monday.

Regulators worry about the speed and scale at which banks, insurers and investment firms are moving critical functions and market operations onto a handful of cloud platforms.

A glitch at one cloud company could potentially bring down services across many financial firms, regulators have said.

The EU Council, which represents the 27 member states, said it has completed the bloc's final approval stage for the new Digital Operational Resilience Act, known as DORA.

Banks and other financial firms already have plans for IT security but more was needed so they stay resilient through a severe disruption, said Zbynek Stanjura, finance minister for the Czech Republic, which holds the EU presidency.

"Thanks to the harmonised legal requirements which we adopted today, our financial sector will be better able to continue to function at all times," Stanjura said.

The requirements will apply to financial firms and "critical" third parties supplying cloud based services.

"If a large-scale attack on the European financial sector is launched, we will be prepared for it," Stanjura said.

The bloc's securities, insurance and banking watchdogs will write technical rules to implement the new law.

The European Parliament, which had joint say, has already given the green light and the law will come into force around the end of 2024.

Britain, no longer in the EU, said in June its regulators will be given powers to designate which outsourced services can come under direct supervision of the Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian banks count on loan growth as stormy markets dent profits

    (Reuters) -Top Canadian banks are expected to post a decline in fourth-quarter profits as choppy markets hurt wealth management and a slow deal pipeline dents income from investment banking, offsetting expected gains from business loans. The earnings reports, beginning Tuesday, cap off a tumultuous year that saw inflation reach decades-high levels and the Bank of Canada embark on a relentless monetary tightening campaign. On average, profit for the Big Six banks are expected to drop 4% from last year, hurt by lower investment banking activity.

  • Army veteran who helped take down Colorado nightclub shooter speaks out: ‘Bullies aren’t invincible’

    ‘If I had my way, I would shield everyone from nonsensical acts of hate, but I am only one person’

  • Driver of stolen car plunges into river and vanishes underwater, SC cops say

    A body was later found in the water, police said.

  • Helena Bonham Carter defends toy boy relationship: 'Collagen is not the only form of sexiness'

    The 56-year-old actress is dating writer and art historian Rye Dag Holmboe, who is 21 years her junior.

  • Kroger, Albertsons CEOs to face congressional questions on planned U.S. merger

    Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen and Albertsons' top executive, Vivek Sankaran, will face questions this week on plans for the two giant grocery companies to merge in a $25 billion deal, Senator Amy Klobuchar's office said in a statement. The hearing was called by Klobuchar along with Senator Mike Lee, the top Republican on an antitrust panel of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

  • Arnott's fans 'raging' as another Aussie classic axed: 'Horrible news'

    Aussies are up in arms over the demise of yet another classic Australian biscuit. Here's what you need to know.

  • German government defends plan to ease citizenship rules

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's government on Monday defended a plan to make it easier for people to apply for citizenship, countering complaints from within the ruling coalition and the opposition that it might encourage illegal immigration. The government has said it wants to boost immigration and training to tackle a skills shortage weighing on Europe's largest economy at a time of weakening growth, and when an aging population is piling pressure on the public pension system. "Anyone who lives and works here on a permanent basis should also be able to vote and be elected, they should be part of our country with all the rights and duties that go with it," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a televised immigration forum.

  • Meta hit with ~$275M GDPR penalty for Facebook data-scraping breach

    Facebook's parent, Meta, has been hit with another hefty penalty for breaching European data protection law. The €265 million (~$275M) fine was announced today by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), the tech giant's lead regulator for the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The DPC confirmed that the decision, which was adopted on Friday, records findings of infringement of Articles 25(1) and 25(2) GDPR -- which are focused on data protection by design and default.

  • 10 People Died In An Apartment Fire In Xinjiang. Their Doors Were Locked From The Outside Because Of Covid Restrictions.

    China’s stringent stay-at-home orders may have prevented victims from escaping the burning building, critics say.View Entire Post ›

  • ‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

    ‘Both are insistent that I'm taking money that is morally theirs. There's no changing their mind.’

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried May End Up in Jail, Says Mark Cuban

    FTX lied. Regulators in the United States and the Bahamas, where Bankman-Fried lives and where FTX was headquartered, have launched investigations. The Bankman-Fried regime has been heavily criticized by the new FTX CEO in charge of the restructuring John Ray, who said that the former trader and his two associates have failed on every level.

  • Since 2016, Warren Buffett Has Bought $9 Billion More of This Stock Than Apple and Chevron, Combined!

    There's a very good reason everyone from Wall Street professionals to retail investors closely eye billionaire Warren Buffett's buying and selling activity. Since he took over as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO in 1965, he's outpaced the aggregate return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 120! While not infallible, the Oracle of Omaha has demonstrated a penchant for running circles around the broad market indexes.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    This year, some of the most talked-about companies completed stock splits. These operations offer existing shareholders more shares -- but the value of their investment and the market value of the company remain the same.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    In a financial environment riddled with unprecedented levels of uncertainty, investors are at wits’ end. When it comes to finding an investment strategy that will yield returns, traditional methods might not be as dependable. So, how should investors get out of the rut? In times like these, a more comprehensive stock analysis can steer investors in the direction of returns. Rather than looking solely at more conventional factors like fundamental or technical analyses, other metrics can play a ke

  • 8 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    There is no one-size-fits-all strategy that has the potential to make investors wealthy over time, but there are few approaches that have a better track record of success than investing in dividend stocks. Companies that pay dividends are often successful, profitable businesses -- year in, year out -- which have generally proven over time that they can withstand market cycles and recessions. The asset managers at Hartford Financial Services looked at the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930 and found there was not a single decade in which dividend stocks in the index didn't generate positive returns, even when the broader market was losing money for investors.

  • Used Car Market: Who Are the Biggest Winners and Losers as Prices Drop?

    With the price of food continuing to rise, at least consumers are seeing relief in one spending category: The price of used cars is dropping in line with rising interest rates and decreased consumer...

  • Russia's Biggest Tech Company Wants To Cut Ties With The Country: Here's Why

    With the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russia's biggest tech company wants to move out of the country. Russia has recently targeted basic infrastructures in Ukraine through a wave of air strikes, causing severe damage in the country. Often referred to as "Russia's Google," Yandex is Russia's most prominent internet company, widely popular for its search browser and ride-hailing apps. Its Dutch-based parent company, Yandex N.V., now wants out of Russia because of the potential negative impact of the

  • Which Bills Should You Pay Yearly Instead of Monthly?

    Many people pay their bills on a monthly basis. However, some service providers and insurance companies offer bill payers the chance to make up-front payments. If you have the opportunity to do so,...

  • 1 Upcoming Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Won't Want to Miss

    Most stock splits don't create actual value for shareholders. While investors end up with more (or less if it's a reverse split) shares post-split, they own the same economic interest. Brookfield will split into two publicly traded companies -- Brookfield Corporation and Brookfield Asset Management -- with the latter poised to pay an attractive and growing dividend.