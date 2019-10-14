Banks fall short on mental health as couple suffers months-long struggle with MBNA

Those with mental health problems can fall down the cracks of financial firms - Telegraph/Telegraph

Banking customers suffering from mental health illnesses are being routinely punished by inflexibility and strict policies.

These people commonly face “significant and unnecessary problems” such as bank staff lacking the right training, according to the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute charity.

A spokesman said: “Banks are often well-intentioned in protecting people’s security and privacy, but this can cause unintended situations that can cause distress.”

Shirley Dean, 75, told this newspaper about a long battle with MBNA, a credit card provider, over her husband Anthony’s credit card after his mental health deteriorated.

Mrs Dean sought to take over the running of the card when Mr Dean, also 75 and the main cardholder, became unable to speak on the phone. She asked MBNA for this authority in August 2018, but staff wanted Mr Dean to give permission over the phone.

The bank then said he could give it by letter, but changed its policy in February and insisted it needed to speak to him on the phone.

Mrs Dean called MBNA several times to try to explain the situation. She said: “I was frustrated with every call. I explained many times that my husband could not use the phone.”

After Telegraph Money intervened, the bank retrained its staff and confirmed Mrs Dean had been given control over the card. It has also sent her £50 and some flowers.

An MBNA spokesman said: “Mrs Dean was blocked from managing Mr Dean’s account temporarily as she provided incorrect security information. We have apologised for the confusion caused by some of the information we provided and have reached a resolution with Mrs Dean.”